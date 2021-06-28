'Much Loved' University Professor from Ohio Dies After Falling 150 Feet from Mountain in Alaska

A beloved university professor from Ohio died on a hiking trip in Alaska after he fell 150 feet in a national park.

David Shrider, 52, was hiking with five friends and family members on Friday on Donoho Peak in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve near Kennecott, Alaska, according to a press release from the National Park Service.

During the hike, he stopped to take a break, and a family member in the group said that he "asked for help and then rolled approximately 150 feet down a slope," the press release said.

By the time a member of the group got to him, he was dead, and his son called 911. His body was recovered the next afternoon by the park's search and rescue team and an Alaska State Trooper who used the National Park Service Fire Pro Helicopter.

Shrider was a longtime professor at The Farmer School of Business at Ohio's Miami University, which confirmed his loss in a Facebook post.

"David was much loved as a valuable friend and colleague of many at the Farmer School, Miami University and the Oxford community at large," the school wrote. "His positive impact and connection with his students was immeasurable, and resulted in his being named the Outstanding Professor by the Miami University Associated Student Government in 2020."

A graduate of the university, Shrider had been a professor in the Department of Finance since 2004, and was also named the Director of Global Business Programs in 2017.

Those who knew and worked with him paid tribute in the comments, with many saying they were "devastated."

"I am heartbroken. David was a colleague and friend who understood the value of international education," one person wrote. "But he loved his family who meant so much to him. We all loved him too."

Added another: "It is so hard to fathom the extent of the loss of one person. I first knew David as the guy who fell in love with his smart and beautiful high school sweetheart Beth. I think of the family they built, the joys they felt, the enthusiastic Professor with a contagious smile and attitude to match. He was a whole person. May all the good memories of David offer some solace to Beth and David's extended family."