Local officials are searching for Julia Christine Devlin, 55, after she disappeared last week

University of Virginia Lecturer Is Missing After Car Wreck at Shenandoah National Park

A University of Virginia economics lecturer is missing after her car was wrecked in a park, according to park officials.

Julia Christine Devlin, 55, was last seen July 14 on security footage when her white Lexus sedan entered Shenandoah National Park in Charlottesville. Park officials said three days later her vehicle was found wrecked and abandoned in the southern part of the park, prompting an investigation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The search operation is led by the National Park Service along with help from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Julia Christine Devlin Credit: Shenandoah National Park Service

"Canine teams are also on site. Shenandoah National Park officials urge the public to avoid the area. Due to the ongoing investigation and search dogs activity, the Park is not recruiting volunteers," the park said in a statement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brian Coy, a UVA spokesperson, told NBC affiliate WVIR that the university is hoping for her safe return and encourages anyone who has information to contact the authorities right away.

SNP specialist Claire Comer told the outlet that though the search throughout the park has concluded with no answers, they are still investigating what may have happened.