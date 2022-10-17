The University of Oregon Will Cover Tuition and Fees for Indigenous Students Living in State

The Home Flight Scholars Program will "provide academic and social guidance that will compliment tribal educational values," the university said

By
Jason Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 17, 2022 06:31 PM
Lillis School of Business building exterior on a Spring day at the University of Oregon.
Photo: Getty

The University of Oregon has formed a new program to help Indigenous students living in the state by paying their tuition and fees.

The Home Flight Scholars Program was announced and made immediately available by the university on Oct. 10, according to a news release.

It will help 150 to 175 American Indian and Alaska Native (AIAN) undergraduate students receive financial assistance.

"The Home Flight Scholars Program tackles the unique challenges these students face and prepares them to graduate with an education and the experience that empowers them to return home and make a positive impact in their communities and for their families," University of Oregon interim president Patrick Phillips said in a statement.

Oregon already has a program that covers tuition and other fees for Indigenous students who are members of the state's nine federally recognized tribes, as noted by CNN.

But the Home Flight Scholars Program expands on that by offering to cover fees for any student who is a part of one of the 574 federally recognized tribes throughout the entire country — if they live in Oregon.

"With Home Flight, we can provide academic and social guidance that will compliment tribal educational values," Jason Younker, the university's assistant vice president, said in the release.

"We hope that each graduate will consider returning to their home reservations and become future stewards and leaders within their communities," he added.

According to the Hunt Institute, as of 2019, 28.4 percent of Native Americans live below the poverty level — a number that is double the national average.

While students from minority backgrounds make up about 29 percent of college students, the institute says Native Americans account for only 1 percent of that amount.

RELATED VIDEO: Carpenter with Just 2 Pairs of Jeans Dies with $3 Million in Savings and Sends 33 People to College

The Home Flight Scholars Program is funded through federal, state, and institutional grants.

"Most of us have grown up wondering whether we were going to be able to afford college, or whether going to college or staying home is our choice," Younker said in the press release.

"But each of us has had ancestors that sacrificed and survived so that we could have the choices that we do today," he continued. "The choice should be where to go to college, not if we can go to college."

Related Articles
Ben Sasse
Sen. Ben Sasse to Leave Congress Early for University of Florida Job — Here's Who Could Replace Him
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Joe Biden
White House Says Biden's Targeted Student Debt Relief Will Allow Millions to 'Live the Middle-Class Life'
Wiley College campus
Students at Texas HBCU Get Ultimate Graduation Surprise: An Anonymous Donor Is Paying Off Their Balances!
Amazon
Boise State Joins Over 140 Other Schools Partnering with Amazon to Offer Free College Tuition
Native American Heritage Month
Everything You Need to Know About Native American Heritage Month
The Genoa US Indian School
Researchers Identify 102 Native American Students Who Died at Government-Run Boarding School
Elliot Tanner
13-Year-Old Boy Is Set to Start Graduate School This Fall — But He Still Feels Like a 'Regular' Kid
Operating room staff performing hospital surgery
As States Impose Abortion Bans, Young Doctors Struggle — and Travel Far — to Learn the Procedure
Harvard University
Harvard Announces Plans for Students to 'Learn Remotely' for 2020-21 School Year with No Change in Tuition
joe biden
What's in President Joe Biden's Revised Spending Bill — And How Will the Plan Cover Its $1.85 Trillion Cost?
Juneteenth flag
Juneteenth 2022: Everything You Need to Know About Juneteenth
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock (9792637a) Gina Ortiz Jones, the Democratic nominee for a House seat in West Texas, poses for a photo, in San Antonio, Texas. Jones, an Air Force veteran will face Republican Rep. Will Hurd. Currently, only four of 535 lawmakers are both women and veterans. Women with military experience _ many of them combat veterans _ are among the record number of female candidates running for office this year Women 2018 Veterans, San Antonio, USA - 10 Aug 2018
After Serving in 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' Era, Air Force Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones Comes Full Circle
MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott's Most Charitable Donations So Far
Bill Clinton
Bill Clinton Shares Secrets of North Korea Talks in New MasterClass, Reacts to FX 'Impeachment' Series
A student of Anahuacalmecac International University Preparatory of North America school for indigenous students holds incense during an event celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day in the Hollywood area on October 8, 2017 of Los Angeles, Californiaa. The event is a celebration of the Los Angeles County's decision to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day. Both the city and the county of Los Angeles have approved the replacement on each second Monday in October, starting no later than 2019.
Everything You Need to Know About Indigenous Peoples' Day