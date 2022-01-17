University of Michigan Fires President for Inappropriate Relationship with Subordinate

The university has released nearly 120 pages of email correspondence between former President Mark Schlissel and an employee

The University of Michigan has removed President Mark S. Schlissel from his post after he allegedly carried on an inappropriate relationship with one of his subordinates.

The Ann Arbor-based college announced the news of Schlissel's firing on Saturday, releasing a statement from the Board of Regents as well as a copy of his termination letter and about 120 pages of redacted email correspondence that allegedly took place between Schlissel and an employee.

"On Dec. 8, 2021, via an anonymous complaint, we learned that Dr. Schlissel may have been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a University employee," the board's statement said in part. "After an investigation, we learned that Dr. Schlissel, over a period of years, used his University email account to communicate with that subordinate in a manner inconsistent with the dignity and reputation of the University."

The board will affirm its decision during a Feb. 17 meeting on the school's campus, another statement said.

In the termination letter, the board pointed to various email exchanges on the University of Michigan server that they found "were inconsistent with promoting the dignity and reputation" of the university.

In one, the employee, identified only as "Individual 1," sent Schlissel a message saying that her "heart hurts." He responded, "i know. mine too," continuing on to say "this is my fault" and that he was "in pain too."

"I still wish I were strong enough to find a way," Schlissel allegedly added.

In another exchange documented in the released emails, Schlissel sent Individual 1 an article in The New Yorker titled "Sexual Fantasies of Everyday New Yorkers," adding in the email text, "just for fun."

Schlissel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The termination letter, addressed to Schlissel, said his alleged conduct "is particularly egregious considering your knowledge of and involvement in addressing incidents of harassment by University of Michigan personnel, and your declared commitment to work to 'free' the University community of sexual harassment or other improper conduct."

Schlissel, who was named president in 2014, announced in October that he would resign in June 2023, a year earlier than planned. At the time, the university agreed to pay him his salary of $927,000 for two years after his resignation, but that contract has been terminated in the wake of his firing, according to The Michigan Daily.

In Schlissel's place, former University of Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman has been appointed interim president.