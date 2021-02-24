"The library took their action out of caution until they could learn more from the Pest Management team," says campus spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen

Venomous Spiders in the Basement: University of Michigan Closes Library After Discovery

The University of Michigan closed its campus library for two days after officials said they found venomous spiders in the basement of the building.

The incident was confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE from campus spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen, as well as in a press release shared with The University Record.

Broekhuizen says a "small number" of Mediterranean recluse spiders were found in the basement area of Shapiro Undergraduate Library in January.

As the creatures' name suggests, the spiders are considered reclusive and can typically be found in small, dark spaces, Anne Danielson-Francois, an associate professor of biology at UM-Dearborn's College of Arts, Sciences and Letters, told The University Record.

"Mediterranean recluse spiders prefer basement spaces, tunnels and other hideaways where there is a decrease in foot traffic... and bites are extremely rare," said Danielson-Francois, who helped the university identify the species of the spider.

Adds Broekhuizen: "The average person on campus is unlikely to encounter one of these spiders as they prefer to remain in dark, confined spaces like basements, boiler rooms, etc."

Image zoom A Mediterranean recluse spider | Credit: UM-Dearborn

The spiders were found solely in the library's basement and have not been spotted in any public spaces, according to Broekhuizen.

However, the campus spokesperson notes that a misunderstanding of the situation led the library's managers to close the building for two days.

"The library took their action out of caution until they could learn more from the Pest Management team," Broekhuizen explains. "Based on what we know now, library managers agree that it was a mistake to close the building and they apologize for the inconvenience to the university community."

"Pest Management is treating the areas in the building where the spiders were found," she adds.

According to The University Record, the library was just one of the buildings on UM's campus that the spiders were discovered.

There were several other buildings that also found the insect inside, due to what officials believe is a "decrease in building occupancy," the campus news source reported.

To resolve the issue, Pest Management has been conducting weekly inspections of those buildings and applying chemical pesticide treatments.

Building occupants have also been notified and asked to clean out any storage rooms, maintenance or mechanical rooms and custodial closets, where spiders could be living.

Those working in basement areas have been advised by UM to wear a long-sleeved shirt, hat, gloves and shoes that cover the entire foot, especially when handling stored items, cardboard boxes, lumber or rocks.