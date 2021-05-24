21-Year-Old University of Cincinnati Student-Athlete Drowns in Lake: 'A Phenomenal Human Being'

"A great student, gritty and resilient player, and a phenomenal human being — this is an immeasurable and unspeakable loss," head soccer coach Neil Stafford said of Allison Sidloski

The University of Cincinnati community is mourning the loss of a 21-year-old student-athlete who drowned this weekend at a lake in southwest Ohio.

Soccer player Allison Sidloski, an Ohio native, died on Saturday, the university announced in a statement posted to their website this week. She was swimming at East Fork State Park, located about 20 miles southeast of central Cincinnati, WLWT reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am absolutely crushed for the Sidloski Family, our soccer team and the University," head soccer coach Neil Stafford said of Sidloski. "There's no words for dealing with a tragedy on this scale. Ally was such a pillar of everything that's right about our program."

"A great student, gritty and resilient player, and a phenomenal human being — this is an immeasurable and unspeakable loss," he continued. "Our hearts go out to her family and friends and we will lift them up with our fond memories of Ally."

Sidloski played soccer for four years at Strongsville High School before joining the Bearcats and was a three-time All-Greater Cleveland Conference selection. She did not play during the 2020 season due to injury, according to her profile on the university's website.

In a post on Twitter, Stafford called Sidloski a "beautiful" and "extraordinary" woman.



"Not only have we felt the darkness of tragedy but the Light of Love, Empathy & Compassion. I'm moved by the Grace & Strength of the Sidloski Family & the Resiliency of our @GoBEARCATS Family," he wrote. "Ally Sid was a beautiful extraordinary woman, the emotions of so many proved that today."

According to WLWT, Sidloski was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident and was seen hanging onto the swim platform of a boat before she disappeared under the water. An investigation is ongoing, the outlet reported.

RELATED VIDEO: N.Y. Newlyweds Drown on Island Honeymoon 4 Days After Wedding: 'It Does Not Feel Real'

Sidloski's body was eventually recovered from William H. Harsha Lake in Clermont County around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Cincinnati.com said.