The university's Board of Regents unanimously voted to suspend the standardized tests for freshman applicants through fall 2024, with the potential to eliminate them altogether by 2025

University of California Drops SAT and ACT Tests: 'An Incredible Step in the Right Direction'

The University of California is making big changes to its admissions process amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the University of California Board of Regents unanimously voted to suspend the SAT and ACT tests for freshman applicants through fall 2024 in order to "create a new test that better aligns" with the university's expectations of their students, according to a press release from the UC Office of the President.

If a new version of the standardized test does not meet specified criteria by fall 2025, the board proposed to eliminate the requirement altogether for all California students.

"Today’s decision by the Board marks a significant change for the University’s undergraduate admissions," UC President Janet Napolitano said in the statement. "We are removing the ACT/SAT requirement for California students and developing a new test that more closely aligns with what we expect incoming students to know to demonstrate their preparedness for UC."

Under the new actions taken by the university, which officials said they hope "improves educational quality and equity in California," students will have the option of submitting their SAT and ACT scores in fall 2021 and 2022, according to the press release.

By fall 2023, the UC campuses will become "test blind," meaning the standardized tests will not be considered during the admissions process but can be used for course placement, certain scholarships and eligibility for the statewide admissions guarantee.

In the meantime, UC officials will begin to develop the new admissions test for students. That process is expected to be completed by January 2021. However, if a new test is "unfeasible or not ready" by 2025, the state will eliminate all ACT/SAT tests for freshman admission, the press release stated.

The group also voted to eliminate the SAT essay and ACT writing tests as an admission requirement, effective fall 2021.

For out-of-state and international students, Napolitano said she will ask the Academic Senate to work with university administration to figure out how they will approach admission requirements beginning in 2025.

"I think this is an incredible step in the right direction toward aligning our admissions policy with the broad-based values of the University," UC Board of Regents Chair John A. Pérez said Thursday. "I see our role as fiduciaries and stewards of the public good and this proposal before us is an incredible step in the right direction."

The landmark decision marks the peak of what has been a two-year journey for UC to evaluate whether there is any value in using standardized tests for admission purposes, Napolitano explained.

She initially proposed the idea to drop standardized tests in the wake of the pandemic, based on findings from the Academic Senate's Standardized Testing Task Force (STTF) and recommendations from the Board of Admissions and Relations.

In March, UC temporarily suspended the SAT and ACT requirements for fall 2021 applicants "to mitigate impacts of COVID-19 on students and schools," according to the press release.

For years, people have criticized the use of standardized tests in the admissions process, claiming that it was discriminatory and "heavily influenced by race, income, and parental education levels," according to the Los Angeles Times.

In October, the Compton Unified School District, the Community Coalition and other groups even went so far as to file a lawsuit against the UC system, claiming they were practicing discriminatory practices by preventing certain students from entering their schools and called for the tests to be dropped, the outlet reported.

So far, more than 1,000 colleges and universities have already gotten rid of the tests in response to those concerns, according to FairTest.