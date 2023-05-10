University of Dayton Graduate, 22, Dies After Car Falls on Top of Him Hours After Getting Degree

A University of Dayton graduate died over the weekend just hours after receiving his diploma.

Ian Brunner, 22, was working underneath his car Sunday evening on campus when the vehicle suddenly fell on top of him, according to NBC affiliate WPXI and CBS affiliate WHIO-TV.

An individual who called 911 told dispatchers that the jack holding up Brunner's car "fell out" and left the recent college graduate "trapped underneath," WHIO-TV reported.

"He is unresponsive," the individual said, per WPXI. "We need assistance immediately. Like fast!"

First responders, who were alerted to the incident around 7 p.m., arrived at the student housing complex on Irving Avenue to find a black two-door car on top of the victim, according to WPXI.

Brunner, who was identified as the victim by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office, was pronounced dead at the scene, the outlets reported

"We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Ian's family, friends, faculty, staff and our entire campus community," the university said in a statement, according to WKEF and WPXI.

The Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Coroner's Office and University of Dayton did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Brunner, originally from Pennsylvania, had walked at his own college graduation just hours before his sudden death, WHIO-TV and WPXI reported.

The Franklin Park resident received a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, according to his obituary, shared by Schellhaas and Sons Funeral Home.

Before attending the University of Dayton, Ian graduated from North Allegheny High School in 2019. He participated in several extracurricular activities, including skiing, cross country running, track and field, and robotics, per the obituary.

In college, Brunner was also involved with the school's Motor Sports Club, Makerspace, and Mars Rover Team, as well as the local British Transportation Museum and the YouTube channel "Things I Build."

"We ask that the community keep this young man's family, friends and loved ones in their prayers," the University of Dayton said in Monday's statement, according to WHIO-TV.

During a memorial service, Crystal Sullivan, director of Campus Ministry, said the day "began in joyful celebration," but "ended in a tragic accident for one graduate," per the Tri-City Herald.

A mass will be held for Brunner on Saturday in Sewickley, Penn., according to the obituary.