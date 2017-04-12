United Airlines Passenger Dragged from Plane Granted Flight Records — Signaling Potential Lawsuit

The United Airlines passenger seen in a viral video being violently dragged from his plane seat on Sunday — to clear space for several airline employees on an overbooked flight — appears to be laying the groundwork for a lawsuit, according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE.

Passenger David Dao, through his attorneys, filed paperwork on April 11 in Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois saying he “believes it is crucial and essential” to preserve all surveillance videos, cockpit voice recordings, a full passenger list and any incident reports from the altercation.

On April 17, the “bill of discovery” was granted by Judge Sanjay Tailor, according to court documents provided to PEOPLE by Dao’s attorney, Thomas A. Demetrio.

Dao was singled out for removal that day before his United Airlines flight departed Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport for Louisville, Kentucky, the document states.

In addition, Dao wants the court to order United Airlines and the city of Chicago — which operates O’Hare — to preserve a full employee and crew list for United Express Flight No. 3411 on that date; descriptions of “the protocol of United Airlines in force and effect for the removal of passengers from commercial aircraft”; and the personnel files of the city’s aviation department police “who removed (Dao) from the plane,” according to the document.

“Preservation and protection” of those requested items “is necessary,” according to Dao’s attorneys, because the material is currently in the hands of both United and Chicago city personnel.

Dao “has no access to them and believes that serious prejudice” could result against him if those records are not kept and shared, his attorneys argue in the filing.

The two-page “emergency bill of discovery” is signed by Dao’s attorney Thomas A Demetrio, on behalf of himself and attorneys Edward G. Willer and Stephen L. Golan.

The document does not otherwise indicate when or if United or Chicago might expect a lawsuit from Dao. No suit has been filed. Demetrio said in a press conference Thursday that there will “probably” be a lawsuit filed.

Attorneys for United and the city did not immediately respond in court to Dao’s filing. A United spokeswoman tells PEOPLE, “We cannot comment on pending litigation” and pointed to a Tuesday statement from CEO Oscar Munoz in which he said, in part, “No one should ever be mistreated this way. … We take full responsibility and we will work to make it right.”

Representatives with the city of Chicago could not immediately be reached.

The videos of Dao’s removal from the plane have created a public relations nightmare for the airline, and Munoz appeared Wednesday on Good Morning America to say he was “ashamed” of the incident.

He vowed that this “would never happen again on a United Airlines flight.” (An earlier email he sent to employees on Monday drew backlash for faulting Dao as “disruptive and belligerent.”)

Dao, a 69-year-old Kentucky doctor who said he needed to get to Louisville to see his patients the next morning, was among the paid and seated passengers on the flight who declined offers from the airline of up to $800 to surrender their seats to four United employees who were commuting to make a connection.

As passengers refused that voluntary request, the airline said it would choose travelers at random to leave the plane involuntarily.

One couple identified by the airline then left the plane, but Dao stayed put.

Video footage taken by fellow passenger Joya Griffin Cummings captured Dao speaking to security personnel who asked him to leave the plane. The video shows him saying, “I won’t go, I’m a physician. I have to work tomorrow, 8 o’clock.”

He is seen on the videos bleeding from the mouth after officers with the Chicago Department of Aviation dragged him down the airplane’s aisle.

From a Chicago hospital where he was recovering, Dao told WLKY on Tuesday that “everything” is injured.

His lawyers previously released a statement from his family that reads: “The family of Dr. Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received. Currently, they are focused only on Dr. Dao’s medical care and treatment.”

• With reporting by ADAM CARLSON and CHRIS HARRIS