UNH Professor Resigns After Investigation into Fake Twitter Account Using Racist, Sexist Language

A University of New Hampshire chemistry professor resigned after he – a white male – was accused of posing as a female immigrant of color on Twitter to make racist and sexist remarks.

An investigation into the faculty member began in October and the university confirmed his resignation on Wednesday.

"It has been four months since we were first made aware of serious allegations of misconduct by a member of our faculty on social media. We appreciate your patience while the university conducted a thorough and fair investigation. That investigation is now complete," a letter signed by UNH President James W. Dean Jr. and Associate Vice President for Community, Equity and Diversity Nadine Petty said.

The letter continued, "While we are limited in what we can say in order to protect the privacy of all involved, we can share that the faculty member chose to resign when the university concluded that the conduct exhibited was not consistent with the university's values and our expectation that every faculty member contribute to a professional academic environment free of intimidation and harassment."

Dean Jr. and chemistry department chair Glen Miller did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The unnamed professor allegedly made routine racist, sexist and transphobic comments on the Twitter account, according to an October report by the Associated Press citing an email to the chemistry department.

Several students also accused the account of targeting women of color who spoke against his tweets and encouraged his followers to direct hate as well.

Additionally, the account made it known that they had fought against an unnamed police department that wanted to speak out about racial injustice following the police killing of George Floyd.

The account holder allegedly also spoke out against efforts to increase diversity in science, mathematics, engineering and technology fields.

Toby Santamaria, a Latinx graduate student studying plant biology at Michigan State, told the Associated Press at the time that they were targeted by the account.