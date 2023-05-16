Umpire Rescues 7-Year-Old from Dust Devil During Baseball Game: 'Never Seen Anything Like That'

Umpire Aidan Wiles was calling the game on Sunday when he saw the young catcher get caught up in the whirlwind

By
Published on May 16, 2023 05:39 PM

A young umpire made a good call on the field when he pulled a boy out from a dust devil during a youth baseball game — and it was all caught on camera.

Teen Aidan Wiles was calling the game at Fort Caroline Athletic Association baseball field in Florida on Sunday when he spotted something out of the corner of his eye, according to WJXT and First Coast News.

In a matter of seconds, 7-year-old Bauer Zoya, a catcher, was caught up in a dust devil, the outlets reported.

"I've never seen anything like that my whole entire life, on or off the field," Wiles told First Coast News.

Wiles told CBS affiliate WJAX-TV that he jumped into action as soon as he realized the boy was struggling to escape the whipping winds.

"I knew his little body couldn't handle it, so I just rushed in and got him," the Sandalwood High School junior told the outlet.

Added Zoya, "I couldn't breathe that much."

Footage from the incident shows Wiles darting over to Zoya and pulling him to safety just seconds after the dust devil whipped up behind home plate.

According to the National Weather Service, dust devils typically form "under clear skies and light winds, when the ground can warm the air to temperatures well above the temperatures just above the ground."

Although they're usually smaller than tornadoes and "typically last only a few minutes before dissipating," they "can still be destructive as they lift dust and other debris into the air," per the NWS.

What only lasted mere seconds felt like 10 minutes to Zoya, per WJXT.

Eventually, Zoya felt himself being pulled by something, according to WJAX-TV. At first, he thought it was the wind, but later realized it was the 17-year-old umpire.

Zoya's father poured water on his son shortly after he was pulled out of the dust devil, according to WJXT. He re-entered the game a short time later.

"Next time I see him, I just want to say thank you," Zoya told the outlet.

