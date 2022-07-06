Ukrainian Professor Becomes Second Woman to Receive Prestigious Fields Medal for Mathematics

Ukraine's Maryna Viazovska presents her medal after receiving the 2022 Fields Prize for Mathematics during the International Congress of Mathematicians 2022 (ICM 2022) in Helsinki, Finland, on July 5, 2022. - The Fields medal, sometimes referred to as the Nobel Prize in mathematics, recognises "outstanding mathematical achievement" by under-40s and is awarded once every four years.

Credit: VESA MOILANEN/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty