Ukrainian Millionaire Reveals He Asked Military to Bomb His Mansion After Russian Forces Moved In

A millionaire from Ukraine said he asked the military to bomb his mansion after security camera footage revealed Russian forces had moved in.

During an interview with Good Morning Britain this week, TransInvestService CEO Andrey Stavnitser detailed how he discovered Russian soldiers had occupied his newly built mansion and used it to fire rockets at other parts of the country.

Stavnitser said Russian forces entered the area on March 5 and took his mansion's security personnel hostage and interrogated them. The soldiers eventually let them go, but not before undressing them and making them walk through a wooded area, Stavnitser said.

"They destroyed most of the cameras inside the house, but there was one small amateur webcam that was still working from time to time when electricity was on," he Good Morning Britain.

"I saw they were basically [looting] other homes and bringing stuff from other homes into my house," Stavnitser continued. "They were loading trucks with TVs and iPads, computers — personal belongings of other people."

Stavnitser said there were at least 12 military vehicles and other high-powered weapons on his property, including rocket launchers that were used to shoot at Kyiv, he claimed. That compelled him to ask the Ukrainian military to bomb the property.

"They were basically shooting at Kyiv from my house," he said. "Thankfully they were destroyed by Ukrainian military."

Stavnitser told Good Morning Britain the decision was not a difficult one.

"If you were to ask me two months ago what kind of feeling I would have if some hostile military people were in my house, I would say fury and anger," he explained. "However, this is not what I felt. I was surprised. I felt disgusted, dirty, looking at some guys walking inside my house."

"It was kind of an obvious decision for me. There is not a lot you can do to help the military and that was one of the opportunities that I had," he said.

Stavnitser posted images to his Facebook page that showed demolished vehicles and other equipment on his property.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after its forces launched their large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but in addition to the civilian deaths, which are difficult to determine amid the fighting, more than 4 million have fled the country as refugees — and half are children, according to the United Nations. Millions more have been displaced inside Ukraine.