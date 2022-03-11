The young boy told Good Morning Britain he was "very happy" to be with his four older siblings

Ukrainian 'Hero of the Night,' 11, Reunites with Siblings After Crossing Slovakian Border Alone

A Ukrainian child successfully crossed the Ukrainian border into Slovakia by himself amid Russia's invasion of his home country — and now he is surrounded by his siblings.

Hassan, the 11-year-old boy, opened up about his harrowing journey while speaking virtually with Good Morning Britain from Bratislava on Friday morning. Sitting beside his four older siblings — who translated for the child — Hassan reflected on being back with his brood.

When asked about the reunion, Hassan said he was "very happy" because he and his brothers and sisters were "always together." He added that it was "difficult" for him to be without his loved ones.

Hassan's sister expressed her concerns during the morning broadcast, stating that she was worried about Hassan's trek given that he is the youngest of the five.

"I was very, very worried ... and it was surprising," she said of reuniting with her sibling, as her brother chimed in, "I too was very shocked."

Officials previously called Hassan a "hero of the night" after he successfully crossed the border into Slovakia by himself, CNN reported.

"He came all alone because his parents had to stay in Ukraine," the Slovak Ministry of Interior posted on Facebook, according to CNN. "Volunteers took care of him, took him to a warm place and gave him food and drink."

Prior to reuniting with his siblings, Hassan lived in Zaporizhzhia, a city located on the Dnieper River in the southeast of Ukraine.

Authorities said Hassan was picked up by relatives in Slovakia, whose information was written on his hand and on a piece of paper inside his passport.

Continuing to speak with Good Morning Britain, Hassan was also asked about the scariest part of his border-crossing journey, which he detailed was traveling alone on a train.

"He said the train was very full," his sister translated for him. "... He was without us and everyone was talking in a foreign language, he wasn't understanding anything."

Looking ahead, Hassan also spoke about the future and what comes next. "He said the most important [thing] is to be in the place where [his family is]," Hassan's sister said.

"... He's not thinking about the future," she continued of her younger brother. "He just wants to stay with us."

Hassan's oldest brother also expressed the siblings' concern for their mother, who remains in Ukraine.

In a video posted by authorities in Slovakia, the kids' mother, Julia Pisecka, expressed her gratitude for everyone who has tended to her son's needs, and she shed some light on why she stayed put in Ukraine, BBC reported.

"Next to my town is a power plant that the Russians are shelling," Pisecka, a widow, reportedly said. "I couldn't leave my mum — she can't move by herself — so I sent my son to Slovakia."