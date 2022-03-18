Ukrainian Ballet Star Artyom Datsishin Dies at 43 from Injuries in Russian Invasion: Report

Artyom Datsishin was "seriously wounded" in Kyiv on Feb. 26, two days after Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, one friend said

Artyom Datsishin, a Ukrainian ballet dancer, has reportedly died after being injured during the Russian invasion.

Datsishin, a principal dancer with the National Opera of Ukraine, was wounded in Kyiv two days after Russia launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24, according to the Evening Standard, which reported he was 43.

"On February 26, he was fired upon by the Russian military," friend Tatyana Borovik wrote on Facebook, according to the newspaper.

He "was seriously wounded," Borovik continued, adding that he "died in the hospital."

"I can't express my heartache that is overwhelming me," she wrote. "May your memory be bright."

Anatoly Solovyanenko, who is the general stage director at the opera house, remembered Datsishin as a "beautiful artist" and a "wonderful man."

His death was also mourned by Alexei Ratmansky, a Russian choreographer and former artistic director of the Bolshoi Ballet. After Russia launched their attack, Ratmansky — who grew up in Kyiv — immediately left Moscow for the United States, The New York Times previously reported.

Datsyshyn died from "wounds received on February 26 when he got under Russian artillery fire," Ratmansky wrote in a social media post.

"He was a beautiful dancer loved by his colleagues," continued Ratmansky, who shared that the news caused "unbearable pain."

"I am furious," he wrote in a separate comment, noting that he had thought in the past of inviting the dancer to join the Bolshoi Ballet. "He was really good."

Throughout his career, Datsishin toured in Europe and the United States, according to the Evening Standard. He performed lead roles in several well-known ballets, including Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet and The Nutcracker.

A funeral was held in Kyiv on Friday, per the newspaper.

Russia's attack on Ukraine marks the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, per the United Nations.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin — who insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security — has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."