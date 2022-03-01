Ukraine Receives Shipment of Starlink Internet Terminals Elon Musk Promised amid Russian Invasion

Starlink is a satellite internet service operated by SpaceX, and can help people in Ukraine remain online amid power outages and internet breakages

Officials in Ukraine announced they have received a shipment of satellite internet terminals from Elon Musk to help them remain online as they continue to resist Russia's invasion.

Over the weekend, Ukraine's minister of digital transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reached out to Musk on Twitter asking him to allow access SpaceX's satellite-based internet service, Starlink.

"While you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine!" Fedorov wrote.

"While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand," he added.

Replying to Fedorov, Musk said that Starlink internet had been activated in Ukraine and that the terminals needed to connect with his satellites were already on their way.

"Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route," Musk, 50, tweeted on Saturday.

On Monday, Fedorov tweeted a picture of a shipping truck full of Starlink terminals, as he thanked Musk.

"Starlink — here. Thanks, @elonmusk," he wrote to the SpaceX and Tesla Motors CEO.

"You are most welcome," Musk replied.

SpaceX did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to CNN, Starlink has about 145,000 users in 25 counties as of January. Its satellites operate in low-Earth orbit, and provide continuous coverage, allowing for fast download and upload speeds.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after the country invaded on Thursday, with forces moving from the north, south and east.

Parts of Ukraine have since suffered repeated internet and electricity outages. Satellite internet company Viasat told CNBC that they started experiencing network outages on Feb. 24, the day the Russian invasion began.

Details of the attack and the fighting change by the day, but this is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades — and hundreds have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Thousands more people have fled or tried to escape Ukraine amid warnings of a possible "refugee crisis."

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn widespread condemnation around the world as well as increasingly severe sanctions against Russia. Various countries have also pledged aid or military support to Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has pleaded for peace talks while urging his country to resist.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."