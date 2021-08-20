The coroner said that "through extraordinarily bad luck" the woman died after getting her top caught on her oven door

U.K. Woman, 52, Dies After Her Clothing Accidentally Gets Caught in Oven in 'Very Unusual Case'

A U.K. woman's unusual death earlier this year has been ruled as accidental.

Jackie Michelle Cottrill, 52, was found dead on Jan. 24 by her nephew Josh Brocklebank, who discovered that she had been strangled after her clothes got caught in the oven, according to LancsLive.

During an inquest held earlier this week, coroner Dr. James Adeley said that in his 20 years of professional experience, he had "never come across this happening."

"What appears to have happened is that for some reason she has fallen and caught her pajama top on the lower handle of the oven door," Adeley said at the inquest, according to the outlet. "And through extraordinarily bad luck she has died."

"I can't explain how she ended up in this position," he continued, sharing that her cause of death was recorded as asphyxiation. "It's a very unusual case."

"Only she knows how it happened," added Sarah Ramsdale, one of Cottrill's daughters, who attended the inquest.

Although Cottrill suffered a stroke six years before her death, she did not have any lingering balance problems, the U.K. outlet reported. A full postmortem examination revealed no signs of disease.

Before her death, Cottrill worked at several local bars and was beloved by many.

"She knew everything about everyone and was never shy with a bit of gossip," her daughters told LancsLive.