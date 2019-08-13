A U.K. University Has Banned Beef — All in the Name of Climate Change: 'We Face a Defining Moment'

In an effort to fight climate change, beef will no longer be an option on the menu at Goldsmiths, University of London, the school announced Monday.

The institution hopes to become carbon neutral — AKA having a net zero carbon footprint — by 2025, and removing all beef products from campus food outlets is one of the first orders of business for the university’s new chief, Professor Frances Corner.

The change will take place by the start of the 2019 academic year, according to the school’s online release. Goldsmiths will join several other universities and institutions in working to end the climate crisis.

“Declaring a climate emergency cannot be empty words,” Corner said in her statement. She continued, “I truly believe we face a defining moment in global history and Goldsmiths now stands shoulder to shoulder with other organizations willing to call the alarm and take urgent action to cut carbon use.”

In addition to the beef ban, the school is introducing a tax on bottled water and single use plastic cups to discourage their usage. The proceeds will be “directed into a green initiative fund.”

Beef is responsible for 41 percent of livestock greenhouse gas emissions globally, CNN reported, and livestock for 14.5 percent of total global emissions.

The majority of greenhouse gases emitted by farms in Britain is due to lamb, beef and dairy production, according the Committee on Climate Change.

Current data from Goldsmith shows that the school emits around 3.7m Kg of carbon emissions each year, according to the report.

“Though I have only just arrived at Goldsmiths, it is immediately obvious that our staff and students care passionately about the future of our environment and that they are determined to help deliver the step change we need to cut our carbon footprint drastically and as quickly as possible,” Corner said.