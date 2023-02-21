U.K. News Anchor Reveals Injures from Horror Cycling Crash: 'Eating Soup Through a Straw'

5 News presenter Dan Walker was left bloodied and bruised after being hit by a car on his bike on Monday

Published on February 21, 2023 09:53 AM
Dan Walker. Photo: Dan Walker Twitter

A U.K. news anchor is sharing images of the severe injuries he sustained in a horror cycling crash.

Dan Walker, 45, who presents 5 News, said he's "glad to be alive" and "eating soup through a straw" as he posted pictures from the aftermath of his crash on Instagram Monday.

"Bit of an accident this morning. Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike," Walker captioned a series of bloodied shots of himself in the back of an ambulance with two paramedics.

"Face is a mess but I don't think anything is broken," he continued. "Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper (police officer) at the scene. This is my smiling 😂Thankful for our NHS ❤️."

Walker later updated his followers after he returned home from the hospital in a carousel of photos showing him with his thumbs-up but covered in cuts and bruises, as well as a swollen nose, bloodied shirt, ripped pants and smashed Apple Watch.

"Just got home from hospital," Walker captioned the pictures. "Battered and bruised but - amazingly - nothing broken. Very thankful to still be here. I have no memory of anything and just remember coming round on the tarmac with paramedics & police around me."

"The helmet I was wearing saved my life today so - if you're on a bike - get one on your head," he continued. "Smashed my watch & phone, ruined my trousers, my bike is a mess but I'm still here 🙏🏻Currently eating soup through a straw and being looked after by a gorgeous, furry, tired nurse at the end of the sofa ❤️."

U.K. News Anchor Reveals Aftermath of Horror Cycling Crash: ‘Currently Eating Soup Through a Straw’
Dan Walker. Dan Walker Twitter

Dr. Who actor John Barrowman was among many commenters sending good wishes to the star. "Dan, Thank goodness you had your helmet on. Hope you have a speedy recovery. Jb," the 55-year-old wrote in the comments section.

BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball added, "good grief chap. that's gonna hurt but thank goodness you're safe," while Masked Singer U.K. judge Davina McCall wrote, "Oh my god xxxx you poor thing 🥹 sending lots of love."

