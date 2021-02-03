Moore's family announced on Tuesday that he had died after being hospitalized with pneumonia and later testing positive for COVID-19

Captain Sir Tom Moore Honored After His Death as the British Public Clap at the Same Time Around the Nation

The United Kingdom is paying tribute to Capt. Sir Thomas Moore in the wake of his death.

One day after it was announced that the beloved British World War II veteran had died, residents across the nation paid their respects to Moore by clapping for him simultaneously at 6 p.m. local time.

Led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, dozens of Brits — including health care workers, police officers, service members, residents and grocery shoppers — all stopped what they were doing to clap for Moore.

Church bells and fireworks also went off in honor of the veteran, who captured hearts around the world after raising millions of dollars for healthcare workers at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Moore's Twitter, his family said they planned to clap as well and were "incredibly touched" by the gesture.

Image zoom Captain Sir Tom Moore | Credit: ITV/Kieron McCarron/Shutterstock

Moore died on Tuesday at 100 years of age, his family confirmed in a post on Twitter.

His death came shortly after he was hospitalized with pneumonia in Bedford, England on Sunday. He had tested positive for COVID-19 the week before, according to his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore.

"I want to update everybody that today (Sunday 31st January) my father was admitted to the hospital," she wrote. "Over the last few weeks he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for COVID-19."

Ingram-Moore continued, "He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU."

Image zoom Captain Sir Tom Moore | Credit: VICKIE FLORES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In April 2020, Moore, then 99, set out to walk 100 laps around his garden with the aid of a walker weeks before his 100th birthday to raise funds for the U.K.'s National Health Service.

His goal was to give back to healthcare staffers amid the crisis, as two years earlier, he'd received care from them after slipping and fracturing his hip, and was "eternally grateful" for their work, according to The Captain Tom Foundation.

He hoped to raise the equivalent of about $1,400 — and instead pulled in more than $45 million, according to ABC News.

His efforts gained him much attention, with Johnson referring to him as "a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus" and 125,000 people sending Moore cards in celebration of his 100th birthday later that month.

The letters came from all over the globe and included messages from Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton, former Olympian Kelly Holmes and English football star Harry Kane.

Image zoom Captain Sir Tom Moore | Credit: VICKIE FLORES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

To further honor the veteran, all letters sent through Royal Mail for the week of his birthday were marked with a special stamp to commemorate him becoming a centenarian.

In July 2020, Moore was knighted by the Queen at Windsor Castle, officially giving him the title of "Sir."