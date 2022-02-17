“You’ll see how many drivers gave you a stellar 5-star rating, how many handed out the dreaded single star, and everything in between,” the company wrote in a blog post Wednesday

Uber Now Lets Users See All Their Reviews — Even the Bad Ones

Uber, the popular rideshare service used by millions of people every month, has implemented a new feature that lets users see all their reviews from the company's drivers — and that includes the one-star ratings.

"We're making it easier than ever to see exactly how your rating is calculated, and for the first time, we're showing you the good (and the bad) ratings you received," Uber wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

"Starting today, all Uber users can access a breakdown of their average rating in the Uber app's new Privacy Center," the post continued. "You'll see how many drivers gave you a stellar 5-star rating, how many handed out the dreaded single star, and everything in between."

In order to see all their individual ratings from drivers, users can head over to Uber's new Privacy Center on the app or website and select the option, "Would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber?"

Then, select "browse your data," and hit "view my ratings."

Before the announcement on Wednesday, users were only able to see their average score, ranging from one to five stars, for the last 500 trips.

In addition to announcing their new feature, Uber offered a handful of tips for how users can improve their overall and individual ratings, which all come straight from drivers.