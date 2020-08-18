A recently passed law would end the ability of drivers to work as independent contractors and instead require them to become employees

Uber and Lyft Could Shut Down in California This Week Over 'Disruptive' Court Order

Uber and Lyft could potentially slam the brakes in California this week due to a new court order that would change their business model.

The rideshare companies, who are both based in California, are currently in a battle with the state after politicians passed a law called Assembly Bill 5, requiring all drivers to become employees, instead of working as independent contractors.

The law, which was designed to give employment benefits to workers, went into effect in January, according to The New York Times. Uber and Lyft have refused to comply with the law, reportedly arguing that they are tech platforms, not transportation businesses, the outlet reported.

In May, California sued the rideshare companies to enforce AB-5, and last week, the state demanded that Uber and Lyft classify their drivers as employees by Aug. 20 or face suspending operations altogether, according to the NYT.

Currently, more than 1 million Californians are independent contractors for app-based rideshare, food and grocery delivery platforms, according to Lyft's website. A vote conducted by the company showed drivers prefer this by a 4:1 margin, Lyft said.

This work provides the drivers with flexibility and control over their schedules, allowing them to both earn an income and keep up with other life responsibilities, including caring for children or family members or attending classes, Lyft said on the site.

However, independent contractors are not entitled to benefits such as minimum wage, overtime pay, workers' compensation, unemployment insurance and paid sick leave, CNN noted.

As employees, drivers would have to work set schedules and shifts and would not be able to work for multiple app-based companies, Lyft said on its website.

Lyft argued the general public would also be affected by the law on their site, as availability for app-based rideshare and delivery services would drastically decline, leading to increased wait times and costs.

"This change would necessitate an overhaul of our entire business model — it's not a switch we can flip overnight," Lyft wrote in an email to customers, obtained by PEOPLE. "More importantly, it's not what drivers want. Surveys show over 70% of drivers want to remain independent contractors and control when and where they work."

In the wake of the recent demand, the rideshare companies have requested that the courts refrain from taking action while they work towards a resolution, CNN reported.

During an interview with MSNBC last Wednesday, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company would "essentially shut down Uber until November when the voters decide" if it cannot determine a resolution — a decision he said would be "really unfortunate," especially during a "historical time of unemployment in California."

In response to PEOPLE's request for comment, Uber pointed to its filing with the court of appeals on Saturday, which stated in part, "The consequences to drivers and the public from the impending shutdown will be catastrophic."

Lyft co-founder John Zimmer echoed his sentiments on the company's quarterly earnings call shortly after, saying that it would also be "forced to suspend rideshare operations in California" and that "Lyft cannot comply with the injunction at a flip of the switch," CNN reported.

Both companies have also been raising awareness to their users about California's Proposition 22, which will be voted on in the November ballot.

The proposition would protect the ability of rideshare and delivery drivers to work as independent contractors while also providing drivers with new benefits and protections, including a minimum earnings guarantee, mileage reimbursement, a health care subsidy and occupational accident insurance, according to Lyft.

"Please consider standing with us and drivers, and learn more about voting "Yes" on Prop 22 — we believe voters, not the courts or politicians, should decide in November," Lyft wrote in the email.