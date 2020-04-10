Uber Driver Helps Parents of 3 After Pregnant Wife Gets Stuck in Hospital on Family Vacation

Image zoom Lauren Lawson Photography.

A man from Oklahoma never thought that his wife’s water breaking early would ultimately turn into a lasting friendship with his Uber driver, who has continuously gone out of her way for the couple to perform acts of kindness in their time of need.

For their 10-year wedding anniversary, Andrew and Suzanne Boyd tell PEOPLE they were planning to embark on a cruise to the Bahamas during the week of March 16, but their plans changed last minute due to COVID-19 concerns.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Instead, the Tulsa couple decided to drive to Florida with their three children — daughters Betsy, 6, and Brooklyn, 4, and son Blake, 2 — and spend some time at the beach. All was going well until the first evening, when Suzanne, who was 23 weeks along in her pregnancy, realized her water had broken.

“I was very scared. I thought the baby was coming that night and at 23 weeks, that was terrifying,” Suzanne, 31, recalls. “I didn’t know what to do logistically since our three kids were asleep and we had one car. I was devastated to go to the hospital alone and potentially deliver a baby that wouldn’t live.”

After flagging down a friend who lived nearby to watch their children, Andrew, 32, used his friend’s car to meet Suzanne at the hospital. Doctors later told the couple that Suzanne would have to remain on bed rest at the Florida hospital until June.

Image zoom The Boyd family Lindsay McDaniel Photography

RELATED: Georgia Bar Owner Removes Over $3,700 from Walls to Give to Employees During Shutdown

With no other options, Andrew and Suzanne arranged for their children to be picked up by his parents and stay with them in Kansas City. Meanwhile, back in Florida, Andrew began relying on Uber to run errands.

However, relying on the ridesharing company turned out to be one of the best things that Andrew did.

While taking an Uber to a laundromat on March 31, Andrew began talking to his driver, Kristin. In the car, he disclosed what had happened to his wife and their current situation, which Kristin says immediately stood out to her.

“This young man was so impressive, showing such grace under pressure. He never complained or sounded negative,” she tells PEOPLE. “He was just very matter-of-fact about their situation.”

After dropping him off at his destination, Kristin told Andrew she would pick him up for free when he was done. But when she returned, Kristin came with bags of snacks and toiletries for the couple and offered to buy them a meal at Arby’s.

“I was blown away that she would sacrifice hours of her day for someone she had known for less than 10 minutes,” Andrew recalls. “When I found out that she had also gone to the store and bought us bags of essential items, I was speechless. I couldn’t stop smiling.”

“It is by far the nicest thing any stranger has ever done for me,” he adds. “This came at a time in our lives when we really needed a pick-me-up.”

Image zoom Uber driver Kristin

For Kristin, the kind gesture was a no-brainer.

“They are in a tiny room in a hospital where they know no one, and their family and friends are halfway across the country,” she explains. “His parents are taking care of their babies, so I thought his parents should know someone is taking care of their baby.”

And she has certainly followed through with that. Since their initial meeting, Kristin has made several food drop-offs for the couple and even delivered a bag filled with envelopes, stamps and cards to send to their children.

Each time Kristin brought something, Suzanne documented it on her TikTok account. Her four videos have since gone viral, with millions of likes and thousands of comments praising the Uber driver.

“It has meant the world,” Andrew says of Kristin’s gestures. “Living in this hospital away from our other children has been physically and mentally challenging. Kristin’s kindness and generosity have lifted our spirits, kept us smiling, and provided us with some much-needed breaks from hospital food.”

“All of her gifts have been so thoughtful, but [one with the envelopes, stamps and cards] stands out the most,” he adds. “It’s very hard being away from [our kids], but this allows us to remain connected in a fun way.”

While the Boyds have never experienced such kindness from a stranger, Kristin says this isn’t the first time she has done something like this.

“I have done various things for different people that I have picked up, depending upon their circumstances and what I am in the position to do,” she explains. “I do not plan ahead or think about it in advance, but sometimes things just need to be done.”

RELATED VIDEO: Thousands of Americans Are Finding Creative Ways to Spread Kindness During Coronavirus Fear

Though it will be some time before the couple can return home — Suzanne is 26+ weeks into her pregnancy now, which she says gives their son, whom they plan to name Briggs, a much higher chance of survival without long-term health concerns — they hope to maintain a relationship with Kristin when they do.

“We have already discussed having a family cookout someday, once our son is born and the COVID-19 crisis is behind us,” Andrew says. “Kristin and Suzanne haven’t even had the chance to meet in person yet!”

Until then, the trio says they hope their story reminds others of the importance of kindness.

“The best thing we can do is love other people. You have no idea the impact you can have by shifting the focus off yourself and looking for ways to bless others,” Andrew says.

Adds Kristin: “My hope is for people to see that you do not have to save the world, but if you begin by helping one person, it will make all the difference.”

As of Friday, there have been at least 483,600 cases and 17,947 deaths attributed to coronavirus in the United States, according to the New York Times. In Florida, there have been at least 17,523 cases and 389 deaths reported, according to the Times.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.