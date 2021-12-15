A woman believed to be in her 20s fell overboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship early Saturday morning

U.S. Coast Guard Suspends Search for Woman Who Fell From Her Balcony on Cruise Ship Near Mexico

After more than a day of searching, efforts to locate a woman who went missing over the weekend while staying aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship near Mexico have been suspended.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard of Southern California announced they would halt measures to find a woman who fell from her balcony on the Carnival Miracle early Saturday morning near the coast of Ensenada.

"After 31+ hours of searching, #USCG assets are standing down pending additional information," the organization said in a statement to social media. "USCG conducted first light searches this morning off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico with negative results."

The USCG said assets used in the search efforts were being transported back to U.S. waters.

Carnival Cruise Lines did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified, but she is believed to be in her 20s, according to the Associated Press. In a statement to the New York Times, Carnival said the woman fell from the "balcony of her stateroom" during the three-day trip to Mexico.

"Our thoughts are with the guest and her family," the company said, "and our Care Team is providing support."

During the search, the USCG said members from the USCGC Forrest Rednour and a Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew were working with the Mexican Navy to locate the woman.

A passenger aboard the Miracle told KABC about the moments that followed the woman falling overboard.

"About 3 a.m., we were awakened by a general announcement across the ship with a warning going, 'Man overboard! Man overboard! Man overboard!' " passenger Daniel Miranda told the news station.

"So the ship has been given limited information," he said. "They told us we were stuck looking for the lady, and then they called us to clear us up. The crew's been very tight-lipped and of course, they've had different areas of the ship that have cordoned off for their search when they were searching."

Another passenger recalled interacting with the woman in the days leading up to the accident.

"We all hung out together," passenger Patricia Taylor told WGCL. "We all hung out at the comedy show, we ate together, we danced, we [sang] together."