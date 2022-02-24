Twosday Babies! Penn. Couple Welcomes Twin Girls on 2/22/2022 After Over 40 Hours of Labor

It was a very special "twosday" for a Pennsylvania couple!

Ryan and Katie Gerrity of Palmer Township, Penn., welcomed their twin daughters, Addison and Rylee, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, CBS Philly reports.

"It's really, really exciting," Katie, who spent 43 hours in labor, told the outlet.

Addison weighed a little over 6 pounds, while Rylee was born under 4 pounds and is currently in the NICU. "Building up her nutrition there and get her a little bit chubbier," Ryan told the publication.

Addison was born at 4:02 a.m. and Rylee made her arrival at 4:20 a.m., according to Lehigh Valley Live.

Noting that she and her brother are fraternal twins, Katie referred to her daughters' unique birthday as a "two-over" in an interview with WFMZ.

"I think it's really awesome and it's a good story to tell when they get older and a really awesome birthday for them to have," Katie shared with CBS Philly.

The pair had been hoping to welcome their twins on Feb. 22, but the induction was scheduled for Feb. 20. However, Katie and Ryan eventually got their wish when labor lasted much longer than expected.

"I didn't know it was going to take 43 hours," Katie said, adding, "I feel good actually, surprisingly."

Ryan shared he's "very excited that everyone's healthy and well and, you know, everybody did a great job. Katie did a great job delivering."

And he doesn't plan on taking the special date lightly.

"I think I might have to go play the lottery or you know, buy a couple of lottery tickets tonight because it's definitely got to be like a one-in-a-million shot to do this," Ryan said.