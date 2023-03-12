Two-Time Lottery Winner Credits His Long Hair for His Good Luck: 'I'm Going to Stick with' It

A two-time lottery winner thinks his long locks are his lucky charm.

William Daniels Jr. of Middle River, Maryland, credited his long hair with helping him win $50,000 on a Maryland Lottery Gold X50 scratch-off ticket last week, after he previously won $100,000 in November 2015 on a Baltimore Ravens scratch-off.

"I'm going to stick with long hair when I play scratch-offs," Daniels, 31, joked to Maryland Lottery officials, detailing that he wore his hair long when he won the lottery the first time around in 2015, and didn't win again until he grew his hair back out recently.

"When you hit it, you are in disbelief. You want to make sure you are not looking at it wrong," he added of winning the lottery.

According to Maryland Lottery, Daniels bought a house when he won in 2015. He said his recent winnings are "going toward paying for my wedding."

Daniels, an aircraft assembly employee, bought the winning Gold X50 ticket at a 7-Eleven in Nottingham. He told Maryland Lottery officials that he will purchase a scratch-off when he has some money in his pocket from time to time.