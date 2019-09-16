Two-Time Cancer Survivor Wins $4.6 Million in Oregon Lottery: 'I Am a Very Lucky Guy'

Image zoom Oregon Lottery

An Oregon man who has twice overcome cancer now has a new reason to boast of hitting the jackpot — 4.6 million reasons, to be exact.

Stu MacDonald buys a ticket each week for Oregon’s Game Megabucks, and each time, his wife Claudia offers a word of advice: “Get the winning ticket.”

Though she forgot to offer her sage wisdom on Sept. 7, MacDonald listened anyway, and came home with a ticket worth $4.6 million, according to a press release from the Oregon Lottery.

“I am a very lucky guy,” said MacDonald, of Bend, Oregon. “I have survived cancer twice and here I am. This is amazing.”

MacDonald opted for a lump sum payment of $2.3 million, and took home $1.56 million after taxes.

He bought his lucky quick pick ticket in Bend at Ashley’s Café, which will receive a seller’s bonus of 1 percent, or $46,000.

“We are thrilled to learn that we sold a Megabucks jackpot. We are excited for the team who sold the ticket. A big congratulations to our guests on their windfall,” said Tezra Kong, director of operations for Ashley’s. “Some of the seller’s bonus will go back to the team that strive to delight our guests every day here at Ashley’s in Wagner Mall.”

The Oregon Lottery got its start in 1985, and has since given away more than $38 billion in prizes, according to the press release.

“During the 2015-17 biennium, more than $28.9 million in Oregon Lottery proceeds were directed to economic development, parks, education and watershed enhancement in Deschutes County, where MacDonald lives and purchased the ticket,” organizers said.