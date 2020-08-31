Two-Thirds of Americans Think Coronavirus Self-Isolation Made Them a Better Person, Study Finds

Some respondents gained the time and flexibility to delve into new hobbies and discover new passions, the study found

Two-thirds of Americans think that self-isolation and quarantine has made them a better person, according to a new study.

The survey of 2,000 Americans over the age of 21, commissioned by Coravin and conducted by OnePoll, looked at the positives changes to come from the coronavirus pandemic — and the ways in which respondents are re-prioritizing what they value.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Results revealed 55 percent of respondents were even a bit embarrassed by some of the things they valued pre-quarantine, and this time spent inside gave 70 percent a chance to learn more about themselves.

Some respondents gained the time and flexibility to delve into new hobbies and discover new passions, and 35 percent said they want to continue those hobbies once quarantine is over.

This opportunity to explore personal interests beyond work has led 27 percent of respondents to indicate they are hoping to achieve a better work/life balance coming out of quarantine.

Being close to the people we care about was a major theme for the survey respondents. In fact, 46 percent want to spend more quality time with friends and family, and 38 percent plan to create more meaningful relationships with those around them.