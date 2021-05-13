One of the aircrafts involved was carrying only a pilot, while the second plane had a pilot and one passenger onboard

No Injuries Reported After Two Small Airplanes Collide Midair Above Denver

Two small airplanes collided in midair on Wednesday above Denver, Colorado, though no injuries were reported in the crash, local officials said.

According to the South Metro Fire Rescue, both planes were preparing to land at a regional airport in a Denver suburb mid-morning when they collided over Cherry Creek State Park, just south of Bellvue and Peoria.

One of the planes, a twin-engine Fairchild Metroliner that was carrying only a pilot, was nearly ripped in half upon collision. Despite the damage to its tail section, the aircraft was able to land at Centennial Airport and the pilot was unharmed, ABC News and CNN reported.

The second plane, a Cirrus SR22 single-engine, was carrying the pilot and a single passenger, per reports. After the collision, the aircraft reportedly deployed a parachute for both onboard to land safely in nearby Cherry Creek State Park.

The Arapahoe Sheriff's Office and the South Metro Fire Rescue both shared images of the aircrafts in the park following the collision.

2 small planes collide Credit: south metro fire rescue / twitter

John Bartmann, the deputy sheriff of Arapahoe County, later addressed the crash in a news briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

"Every one of these pilots needs to go buy a lottery ticket right now," said Bartmann, per ABC News. "I don't remember anything like this — especially everybody walking away. I mean that's the amazing part of this."