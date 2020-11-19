Marine Sisters! Two Sets of Siblings — Including Twins — Graduate Recruit Training in S.C.

"They will forever share the bond of becoming Marines side-by-side," the Marine Corps wrote of the two sets of sisters

Maria Placido Jaramillo with her twins sisters, Vanessa and Melissa Placido Jaramillo and twins, Ashley and Amber Valentine

Two sets of siblings graduated from the Marine Corps recruit training, officially taking their sisterhood by blood to a sisterhood of service.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, South Carolina announced that sisters Ashley and Amber Valentine and Maria, Vanessa and Melissa Placido Jaramillo — the latter two of whom are twins — all completed recruit training and were moving onto the next step in the Marines.

"These five success stories of triumph and resilience may have come to Parris Island with different mindsets and from different backgrounds, but they will forever share the bond of becoming Marines side-by-side," the Marine Corps wrote alongside photos of the siblings.

For the Valentine sisters, their story with the Marines began just three days before their grandfather died, according to the Facebook post.

Ashley, 19, vowed to carry on his legacy with the United States Armed Services and decided to join the Marine Corps — and it wasn't long until her older sister Amber, 22, also decided to enlist, the post stated.

"After talking with the recruiter about how it would impact my life, I was committed," Amber recalled to the Marine Corps. "I was ready to go no matter what."

Image zoom Ashley and Amber Valentine | Credit: Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C./ facebook

Once the sisters, of Manassas, Virginia, had both been medically approved, they headed off to recruit training, during which they experienced "some of their highest highs and lowest lows" together, according to the post.

"I went through a moment during [the] first phase where I received some bad news in a letter, and she was there to be a shoulder for me to lean on," Amber recalled to the Marine Corps.

Prior to graduation, Ashley suffered a hip fracture, which has required her to stay on the island to recover and is preventing her from attending Marine Combat Training with her sister, the post stated.

Despite the physical distance between them, Ashley knows her sister will do great things and said they will continue to share an incredibly close bond.

"I know she's going to be okay," Ashley told the Marine Corps of Amber. "She's always been independent and I know she’s going to succeed in her career."

Once Ashley recovers, she will also complete combat training like her sister. Ashley will then pursue a role as a certified motor transportation operator, while Amber continues to work in the communications field, according to the post.

Image zoom Maria, Vanessa and Melissa Placido Jaramillo | Credit: Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C./ facebook

Like the Valentine sisters, the Placido Jaramillo siblings joined the Marine Corps together and credit their "unbreakable bond" for getting them through recruit training, the post stated.

"When one of us is lacking and the other is strong in that area, we always push each other to become to best we can be," Melissa told the Marine Corps.

Maria added: "We have an unbreakable bond. We are always together, but we know how to live separately. I know that my sisters will always be there for me, even when they are not physically with me."

Originally born in Panama, Maria, Vanessa and Melissa were just young children living in Las Vegas when they made a pact to serve their country, according to the Facebook post.

Through watching war movies, Maria, 21, began to realize how much she wanted to join. It wasn't until she learned about the ROTC program that the Nevada resident decided to enlist in the Marines, the post stated.

Her initiative to speak with a Marine Corps recruiter was ultimately what inspired her 22-year-old twin sisters Melissa and Vanessa — who were in the ROTC program at that time, exploring different branches — to also pick the Marines.

As they wait to learn their military occupational specialty assignments, the Placido Jaramillo sisters said they look forward to seeing what the future holds.

For Maria, that includes learning more about a new occupation and completing her education.