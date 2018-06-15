Roller Coaster Derails, Sending 2 People Plunging 34 Feet to the Daytona Beach Boardwalk Below

Two people fell 34 feet after a roller coaster derailed in Florida.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department shared details of the incident on their Twitter page, tweeting two people fell while six people were transported to the hospital on Thursday night.

A total of 10 people were rescued from the ride, the department tweeted.

A few minutes before, firefighters were “working as fast as they can” rescuing two people who were inside of a “dangling rollercoaster car,” the department tweeted.

According to Fox 35, firefighters received a call about the rollercoaster at about 8:31 p.m.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department shared video of firefighters rescuing those stuck in the roller coaster.

Daytona Beach Firefighters in the process of rescuing riders from rollercoaster accident at Boardwalk pic.twitter.com/vm1GctCGhq — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

#DBFD on scene at the Boardwalk in Daytona Beach rescuing riders from a roller coaster car that derailed and are hanging pic.twitter.com/BFDRa8hFiI — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

In May 2017, eight riders were left stranded on a roller coaster 120 feet in the air after high winds triggered a safety sensor to stop the ride at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington.

The riders, all teenagers, were waiting to get off for three hours.

“We were holding hands, and we prayed a lot,” Christian Chaney, a Durant High School senior who was on the ride with a friend at the time, told KTBS. “My friend and I thought we were going to die, just because there was lightning, and we didn’t think anyone knew we were up there.”

She added: “I had a pair of shorts, and once I got off the ride my legs were red from where the rain had been hitting them so hard. I was bawling. I was just so happy to be on the ground. It really hit me then, as I was coming down the ladder, that I was really in a life-threatening situation.”