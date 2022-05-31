2 People Found Dead, 11 Others Injured After Boating Accident in Colorado

The Pueblo County Coroner has identified Joshua Prindle, 30, and Jessica Prindle, 38, as the victims of Sunday's accident on Lake Pueblo

Two people were found dead following a boating accident on Lake Pueblo in Colorado that left 11 others injured, according to authorities.

The Pueblo County Coroner has identified Joshua Prindle, 30, and Jessica Prindle, 38, as the two victims who died when the boat they were on capsized Sunday on Lake Pueblo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement on their website that its Marine Evidence Recovery Team (MERT) "recovered the body in 107 feet of water" Tuesday morning following "an all-night search" on the north shore of Lake Pueblo State Park.

Park manager at Lake Pueblo and MERT team member Joe Stadterman said Joshua's remains were discovered around 5:45 a.m. local time.

Jessica was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to the county coroner. Autopsies have been scheduled for both victims.

Officials from Fort Carson and the 4th Infantry Division confirmed "an Army soldier and his spouse were involved in a tragic boating accident at Lake Pueblo this weekend," but did not officially confirm the victims' identities in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family as we continue to work with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Department," officials say in the statement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Eight kids and three adults were rescued from Sunday's wreck, CPW said. Officials were alerted to the accident just after 7:30 p.m. "after witnesses reported seeing the incident near North Picnic Area," per the agency.

Officials said the group was on a large, flat boat when it sank and believe high winds caused the boat to flip over, according to ABC affiliate KRDO.

Ten of the 11 victims were transported to area hospitals, per the report. The 11th victim, a child, was airlifted to a nearby hospital via UCHealth LifeLine.

This could be the eighth drowning of the year in Colorado, if confirmed as a drowning by the coroner, CPW said. Colorado documented 34 drowning deaths in "its worst year on the water" in 2020 and another 22 in 2021.

Sunday's incident "underscores the importance of being extremely careful around the water," Stadterman said in CPW's statement.