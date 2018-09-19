2 Mental Health Patients Drown in Florence Flood While Being Transported in Back of Sheriff's Van

Two women in South Carolina drowned when the vehicle they were being transported in was swept away by floodwaters caused by Hurricane Florence, the Horry County Sheriff Office confirmed to ABC 4.

On Tuesday night, two Horry County sheriffs were transporting two mental-health patients to medical facilities in Florence and Darlington when floodwaters overtook the van and carried it off of the road, the department said in a statement. The deputies tried to rescue the women, who were in chained restraints, but they could not open the doors to the vehicle as the waters surged.

“Despite persistent and ongoing efforts,” the statement from the sheriff’s office reads, “floodwater rose rapidly and the deputies were unable to open the doors to reach the individuals inside the van.”

The Horry County Sheriff Office has yet to respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

As of Tuesday night, the van could not be retrieved from the area. The Marion County Coroner identified the two patients as Windy Newton, 45, of Shallotte, North Carolina, and Nicolette Green, 43, of Myrtle Beach.

Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence inundate the town of Trenton Steve Helber/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The two deputies were later rescued from atop the van by a high-water rescue team.

The van was traveling in the area of the Little Pee Dee River, which CBS News says is a body of water officials in South Carolina have been keeping watch on for flooding following the heavy rains of Florence.

“We are currently working with the SCDNR to recover the vehicle,” Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson said on Wednesday morning. “Due to dangerous conditions and rising waters, additional search and rescue teams are arriving to assist in the recovery of the vehicle.”

According to ABC 4, the two women may have been in chained restraints in the rear of the vehicle.

“Just like you, we have questions we want answered,” the department said on Tuesday. “We are fully cooperating with the State Law Enforcement Division to support their investigation of this event.”

The department is working with the State Law Enforcement Division in an investigation into the incident. There will also be two other inquiries, including a traffic investigation and an internal investigation, they said.

Thompson says the two rescued deputies have been placed on administrative leave.

Nearly 40 people have died as a result of Hurricane Florence, latest numbers from CBS News reveal. Nearly 343,000 people are still without power in North Carolina.