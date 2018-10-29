2 Married Women Become the First to Carry the Same Baby: 'It's A True Blessing'

When Ashleigh and Bliss Coulter fell in love, there were a few things they knew they both wanted for their future: Get married, have a family, and if possible, both carry their baby at some point during the pregnancy.

But they also knew that “the technology and science just wasn’t there for that,” Bliss, 37, of Mountain Springs, Texas, tells PEOPLE, adding that while she didn’t want to carry her baby full term, she did want to be involved.

Typically, one mother will hold and birth the child, and the couple will use a sperm donor. But this couple, who married in June 2015, went to numerous doctors, and one gave them hope.

According to WFAA, fertility specialists Dr. Kathy Doody and husband Dr. Kevin Doody at CARE Fertility in Bedford, Texas, tried In Vitro Fertilization using Effortless IVF.

ABC reports that they’re believed to be the first couple to have delivered a baby they both carried.

“We were just talking one night at home and I said, ‘You know, I think we could use this for a same-sex couple,'” Dr. Kathy Doody told WFAA. “And Kevin said, ‘I think you’re right. I think we could.'”

Ashleigh and Bliss Coulter with their son Stephen Courtesy Ashleigh Coulter

The sperm and Bliss’ eggs both went into the chamber of the INVOcell device after they retrieved the eggs, the outlet reports. That device then stayed in her body for five days.

“She got the embryo off to an early start,” Dr. Kathy Doody said. “The eggs fertilized in her body and when they returned five days later, we removed the device and froze the embryos.”

Soon after, those embryos were transferred into Ashleigh’s body, and she became pregnant on her first try.

“I had a great pregnancy,” Ashleigh, 29, who gave birth to Stetson on June 4, tells PEOPLE. “I miss being pregnant.”

Stephen Coulter Courtesy Ashleigh Coulter

Bliss says the entire process has been “a true blessing” and they both feel grateful.

“We know that there are a lot of same-sex couples out there who want to do the same thing,” she says. “We want to publicly be out there and let the LGBTQ community know that they do have options and it’s possible.”

These days, the happy family of three is busier and happier than ever.

“Were settling into motherhood,” says Ashleigh. “It’s amazing. He is such a big personality.”