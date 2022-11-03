2 Rare November Hurricanes Formed in the Atlantic — And Another Storm Could Be on the Way

Hurricane Lisa made landfall in Belize on Wednesday as Hurricane Martin gathered steam in the Northern Atlantic

November 3, 2022
This satellite image taken at 8:40am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Lisa under Cuba in the Caribbean Sea, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Lisa is forecast to make landfall in Central America later in the week as a likely hurricane.
Hurricane Lisa. Photo: NOAA

Hurricane season may officially be winding down, but this week, there have been two storms in the Atlantic, with another storm system developing.

On Wednesday, Hurricane Lisa made landfall as a Category 1 storm in Belize, the same day Hurricane Martin was upgraded to hurricane status, marking the third time in history that two simultaneous hurricanes were recorded in the Atlantic in November, according to USA Today.

Lisa, which was downgraded to tropical depression status on Thursday, made landfall with 85 mph winds and is also causing flooding in southeastern Mexico, according to NBC News. The storm is moving into the Bay of Campeche in the southwestern part of the Gulf, where it is not predicted to re-intensify.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Martin is not currently a threat to reach land. On Thursday, it had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was centered about 800 miles south-southeast of Newfoundland, moving to the east-northeast, NBC News reported.

According to The Washington Post, November is typically a slower month for hurricanes, and on average, only 7% of a season's storms take place after Halloween.

Meanwhile, the chances of another storm developing into a tropical or subtropical system in coming days are increasing, AccuWeather forecasters report.

According to the Palm Beach Post, the National Hurricane Center is tracking four systems in the Atlantic basin — and AccuWeather forecasters say they're eying the zone from the Caribbean to the western Atlantic.

The last time the region saw simultaneous hurricanes in November was in 2020 and 2001, according to USA Today.

Matthew Rosencrans, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's lead hurricane outlook season forecaster, told the outlet that there is a 40%-60% chance of another tropical cyclone forming over the western Atlantic and Caribbean next week.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which began in June, officially ends on Nov. 30.

