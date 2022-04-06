2 Deaths Reported in Latest Tornadoes to Ravage the South

The National Weather Service estimates at least two dozen twisters have ripped through the region since Monday

At least two people died in the latest tornadoes to hit the southern U.S., and weather experts caution more trouble might be ahead for the devastated region.

The National Weather Service declared a tornado emergency for the Midlands area of South Carolina to Mississippi on Tuesday, WLTX reported. The twisters coincided with severe thunderstorms and flash flooding, resulting in severe destruction and casualties.

In Georgia, Bryan County Coroner Bill Cox confirmed to the Associated Press that at least one person died as a result of a tornado striking their mobile home.

"It was just completely ripped to pieces," Cox told the AP of the home. "It's like it exploded."

Another death was reported in eastern Texas, where W. M. Soloman, 71, was killed Tuesday morning in Whitehouse when a tree fell on his RV, the AP reported.

"Everybody started slamming on brakes all around me," Gage Moore, a 23-year-old southeast Georgia resident, told the AP of his experience driving through a storm. "I could actually feel my truck shaking back and forth and hear the roar of it passing by."

The National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon issued additional tornado watches for Georgia and South Carolina until 11 p.m. ET.

At least two dozen tornadoes have torn through the region since Monday, with 10 of them cropping up in the Midlands, according to The Weather Channel.

Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center said millions of residents in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham and Chattanooga, Tennessee could be affected by additional storms moving into Wednesday, CNN reported.