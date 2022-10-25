2 Dead, Toddler Hospitalized After Winds Cause Kayaks to Capsize at Colo. Park: 'Heartbreaking Tragedy'

"We send our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these victims," a park official said in a statement

By
Published on October 25, 2022 12:18 PM
Lake Pueblo State Park Colorado
Lake Pueblo State Park. Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia

Two people have died and a toddler has been hospitalized after a trio of kayaks capsized at a Colorado park.

Four people were kayaking at Lake Pueblo State Park on Sunday afternoon when a kayak carrying an adult and the child capsized amid "heavy waves" and gusty winds, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Two adults, riding solo in their own kayaks, attempted to help the victims before capsizing themselves, the agency said.

Two of the adults did not survive Sunday's incident on Lake Pueblo, per Sunday's release. The Pueblo County coroner identified the victims on Monday as Colorado Springs residents Larry Foster, 26, and Catherine Dawes, 44.

The toddler was pulled from the water by Ranger Kristopher Gard, who performed CPR until additional help arrived, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The child was then transported via helicopter to a local hospital for treatment.

"This is another heartbreaking tragedy," Park Manager Joe Stadterman said in Sunday's release. "We send our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these victims."

All four victims entered the water "near the Sailboard beach area on the north shore of the lake," Colorado Parks and Wildlife said. Winds were gusting between 35 and 45 mph on Sunday, creating dangerous conditions on Lake Pueblo.

The toddler was "in obvious distress" when they were pulled from the water, according to the agency. Their condition has not been revealed, nor has the condition of the surviving adult.

Rangers Joe Portteus and Josh Kloshime were able to recover one of the adult victims "almost immediately"after arriving on scene by boat, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

Stadterman located the second victim's remains approximately 20 feet under the water's surface using an underwater drone, which he operated from shore, per the release.

Autopsies for Foster and Dawes are pending, according to the Pueblo County coroner.

This marks the seventh and eighth water-related deaths to occur at Lake Pueblo in 2022, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. "Before Sunday there had been five drownings and one death due to a boating accident at Lake Pueblo," officials wrote in the release.

In total, there have been 38 "water-related fatalities" recorded in Colorado this year, compared to 22 last year and 34 in 2020.

After Sunday's incident, officials are urging park visitors to exercise caution in the water.

"We continue to urge everyone to pay close attention to weather conditions and to wear life jackets when they are on or near the water so we can avoid future tragedies like today," Stadterman said in Sunday's release.

