2 Dead, 9 Missing After Cargo Ship Sinks Off Coasts of Japan and South Korea: Reports

The ship that was carrying lumber sank three and a half hours after it sent a distress call around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday night, according to reports

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

Published on January 25, 2023 05:21 PM
In this photo provided by the Korea Coast Guard, members of South Korea coast guard conduct a search operation in waters between South Korea and Japan, . South Korean and Japanese coast guards were searching for crew members of a cargo ship that sank early Wednesday in waters between South Korea and Japan, South Korean officials said Wednesday South Korea Japan Ship Sinking, At Sea - 24 Jan 2023
Photo: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Officials said 13 of 22 crew members had been retrieved by search teams after a cargo ship sank Wednesday morning in the waters between South Korea and Japan.

Per the Associated Press, the Japanese coast guard said the 6,551-ton Jin Tian ship sank three and a half hours after it sent a distress call around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

At around 2:41 a.m., the ship's captain informed the Jeju Island coast guard that the crew was abandoning the vessel, according to the AP. The ship was transporting lumber.

South Korean officials picked up six crew members using coast guard vessels. In addition, a cargo ship in the area retrieved five members from the water while Japan Air Self-Defense Force helicopters picked up two, according to CNN.

The AP reported that nine of those who were retrieved remained unconscious.

Ten crew members were transported to a hospital in Nagasaki, Japan. Two were announced dead on arrival, per Japanese officials.

L: Caption . PHOTO: KOREAN COAST GUARD/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
R: Caption . PHOTO: HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13737127b)

According to Reuters, the Japanese coast guard is "seeking cooperation from the Self-Defence Forces, South Korean Coast Guard, and vessels sailing near the waters," government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno said.

Officials have not said what caused the ship to sink but noted there were strong winds at sea during the time of the incident, per the outlet.

AP reported on Wednesday morning that the South Korean and Japanese coast guards continued the search for the missing crew members. The teams are being assisted by two commercial cargo ships.

The Jin Tian carried 14 Chinese and eight Myanmar nationals as crew members, Kyodo News reported.

RELATED VIDEO: 2 Dead, 8 Rescued and Several Others Still Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Florida Keys

According to Reuters, parts of Japan were hit by powerful storms that caused freezing and windy conditions on Tuesday.

Another ship ran aground in Okinawa amid heavy winds, the outlet said. All of its 19 crew members were rescued.

