Two Dead, Including 7-Year-Old Boy, in Hudson River Boating Tragedy: 'Tragic Day for New Yorkers'

The victims were visiting from Colombia when their pleasure boat capsized on the Hudson River in New York City

Two people, including a 7-year-old boy, are confirmed to have died after their pleasure boat capsized on the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday.

Eleven other members of the same family from Colombia were also injured in the tragic incident on Manhattan's West Side, ABC News reported Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Julian Vasquez, 7, and Lindelia Vasquez, 47, were identified as those killed. Authorities said that the boy and woman died after getting trapped underneath the jet boat Stimulus Money after it capsized. The Vasquez's had boarded the boat with their relatives in Elizabeth, New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon, the outlet added.

Twelve people were rescued and two were in critical condition after a boat capsized in the Hudson River off New York City Hudson River boating tragedy | Credit: CBS News/Youtube

"This has been a tragic day for New Yorkers," New York City Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters after the tragedy. She added that a 911 call was received at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday "for an upturned vessel by The Battery in lower Manhattan."

"Two victims were rescued by Harbour (Patrol)," added Sewell. "They were drifting near the boat. The NYPD SCUBA immediately deployed divers into the water. A female was brought to the surface and aboard the Harbour boat, she was unresponsive.

"Without delay, FDNY marine divers also entered the water and pulled out a second aided – a male, 7 years old, who was also unresponsive. Unfortunately, at this time both of those individuals have been pronounced deceased."

According to NBC News, the jet boat was on a recreational outing along the Hudson. It was also being followed by someone on a jet ski, the outlet added, citing police sources.

Ten other people aboard the boat were pulled from the water, and were pulled from the river by the NY Waterway ferry crew members, per the outlet.

Inspector Anthony Russo of the Harbor Unit said that the tragic incident resulted from a number of factors, including a wave caused by a passing ferry, The New York Times reported.

"We had the current, the wind, so you could have wakes approaching from different directions, waves from different directions," he told the Times. "It takes some skill to operate in the Hudson River, so it could've been a contributing factor."

Twelve people were rescued and two were in critical condition after a boat capsized in the Hudson River off New York City Hudson River boating tragedy | Credit: CBS News/Youtube

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New York Mayor Eric Adams stressed that the dangers of Hudson River should be taken seriously during the summer months.