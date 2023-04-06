2 Chicago Firefighters Killed Battling Separate Blazes a Day Apart: 'Unprecedented,' Commissioner Says

Firefighter Jermaine Pelt and Lt. Jan Tchoryk, who had both served on the Chicago Fire Department for years, died during what Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt called a "tragic week"

By Laura Barcella
Published on April 6, 2023 02:49 PM

Two Chicago firefighters died in the line of duty a day apart this week — in back-to-back tragedies the city fire commissioner called "unprecedented" at a press conference Wednesday.

While fighting a blaze at a high-rise apartment building in the Gold Coast neighborhood on Wednesday, Lt. Jan Tchoryk, 55, collapsed in an 11th floor stairwell while leading his team to the site of the fire, which broke out in an apartment on the 27th floor.

Crews performed CPR on Tchoryk at the scene before he was transported to Northwest Memorial Hospital, where he died of his injuries, Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt told reporters.

Jermaine Pelt, Lt Jan Tchoryk
Chicago Fire Department (2)

"This has been a tragic week for us," Nance-Holt said. "Unprecedented."

In a tweet about the incident, the Chicago Fire Department noted that the high-rise did not have sprinklers on the 27th floor, where the fire broke out — but at Wednesday's press conference, Nance-Holt said she believed the entire building lacked sprinklers.

Chicago fire
Apartment fire at Gold Coast high-rise building. Chicago Fire Department

Three other firefighters were injured in the blaze and transported to the hospital in fair to serious condition. Two civilians were also treated, Nance-Holt said.

Tchoryk had served on the fire department since 1997, and his son Dylan recently graduated from the Chicago Police Academy. At the press conference, Nance-Holt said Tchoryk was "an active outdoorsman," as well as a motorcyclist and a Navy veteran with a big extended family.

Expressing her condolences, Mayor Lori Lightfoot described Tchoryk's family as being "in shock, and the grief is setting in."

"Firefighters, like police officers, run towards danger, when the rest of us run in the other direction," she also noted.

Tchoryk's death was the second fatality among the Chicago Fire Department this week. Just before 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday, firefighter Jermaine Pelt, 49, died while manning a hose line in a burning home in the West Pullman neighborhood. The blaze had spread between three houses, according to CBS News, and huge flames and smoke plumes were reportedly visible at the scene.

Pelt "went down" as all on-site firefighters were ordered to evacuate the burning building, CBS reports. His lieutenant then found him collapsed inside. "When they pulled the line out, he wasn't there, and they pulled him out," Nance-Holt said.

Two other firefighters were injured in that blaze, and one was temporarily missing but was safely recovered later.

Pelt had worked for the fire department for 18 years, according to the Chicago Fire Department's Twitter page. He had recently escorted his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day, and also had a 6-year-old child, per CBS.

The Chicago Fire Department acknowledged both deaths on Facebook, writing, "In the span of two days, the Chicago Fire Department has mournfully suffered the loss of two of its members while on duty. Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk is the latest member to have given their life while battling a high-rise fire."

One day earlier, the department posted that it was "deeply saddened to announce the passing of Firefighter/EMT Jermaine Pelt, who lost his life while bravely fighting a fire in the line of duty early this morning."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The two fallen firefighters received a moment of silence Wednesday night, ABC reports.

"I also want to take a moment to acknowledge our brothers and sisters of the Chicago Fire Department as they grieve tremendous losses over the last two days," Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Eric Carter said, according to the report.

"We train every day to do our very best … But fires are unpredictable. Right now I have two funerals to prepare for, two grieving families, and a huge department that's broken, including the command staff," Nance-Holt said at Wednesday's press conference. "They are devastated."

Funeral plans for both men are unclear. Donations for Pelt's family can be made here.

PEOPLE was unable to reach the The Chicago Fire Department for comment.

Related Articles
Emory Day-Stewart
Firefighter's 3 Kids Who Died After Fire at Home Were 'Deeply Loved,' Says Grandmother: 'Gone Too Soon'
Patricia Borges is interviewed at Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa., on . Borges was pulled alive from the rubble of the R.M. Palmer Co. factory, a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pa., after an explosion that killed seven co-workers. Borges says her arm caught fire as flames engulfed the ruined building - and then she fell through the floor into a vat of liquid chocolate
Woman Says Falling into Liquid Chocolate Saved Her Life at Penn. Factory Explosion That Killed 7
The Rev. Pastor Adonna Davis Reid, an Oak Park police chaplain, comes to pay her respects and pray for the family near the growing memorial, Friday, March 10, 2023, on the porch at the scene of a fatal house fire in the 2500 block of Rutherford Avenue in Chicago March 10, 2023.
Firefighter's Wife and 3 Kids Dead After Fire at Their Home While He Was on Duty: 'Unimaginable Loss'
Wife of Chicago Firefighter Dies Days After He Responded to Fire at Their Own Home, Which Also Killed Son
Chicago Firefighter's Wife Dies Days After Son Was Fatally Injured in Fire at Home While Dad Was on Duty
Investigators and firefighters are shown at the scene following a fire in Old Montreal, Saturday, March 18, 2023, that gutted the heritage building
1 Dead, 6 Missing After Fire at 19th Century Stone Building in Montreal: 'Heartbreaking Tragedy'
Boy, 7, dead after house fire on Northwest side
Chicago Firefighter's Son, 7, Dies After Fire at Family's Home, Dad Was On Duty and Rushed to Scene
https://twitter.com/dcfireems/status/1633901637755387912?s=20 DC Fire and EMS @dcfireems Update Working Fire 3300 block 6th St SE. A 2nd pediatric patient being evaluated for possible transport. Several other residents treated on scene. We sheltered multiple occupants on balconies due to heavy smoke in hallways. Investigators on scene. #DCsBravest
Two Boys, Ages 6 and 9, in Serious and Critical Condition After Apartment Fire in Washington D.C.
2 Dead After Being Exposed to ‘Unknown Substance’ at N.Y. Senior Residential Community
2 Dead, 10 Hospitalized After Exposure to 'Unknown Contaminant' at N.Y. Senior Living Community
Due to the fatal crash at North Avenue and Wolfe Street, traffic in the area will be shut down for several hours
1 Dead, 5 Injured After Stolen Car Driver Slams Into Building and Causes Collapse
Mother and Daughter, 12, Killed in House Fire, Grandmother in Critical Condition
Mother and Daughter, 12, Killed in Calif. Apartment Fire, Grandmother Suffered 'Significant Burns'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/scbpo-jackie-montanaros-family. SCBPO Jackie Montanaro's family . Credit GOFUNDME
Mom Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. Home: 'I Am Heartbroken,' Her Husband Says
Firefighters spray water onto the site of a fire at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet on December 29, 2022. - As many as 10 people have died in a fire at a Cambodian hotel-casino on the border of Thailand, with photos showing groups desperately huddled on ledges as fierce flames surround them.
At Least 19 People Dead After Fire Destroys Casino in Cambodia, Dozens More Still Missing or Injured
This image provided by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department shows Deputy Isaiah Cordero. Cordero, a Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 while trying to stop a car. The suspect was later killed. (Riverside County Sheriff's Department via AP); In this undated photo provided by the Riverside County Sheriff, Deputy Darnell Calhoun, right, poses with Riverside County Sheriff Chad Biano, left, in Riverside, Calif. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun was shot and killed Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. (Riverside County Sheriff via AP)
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59
2 Pa. Firefighters Are Killed in Suspicious House Fire, Man Found Dead in Woods Nearby
8 People Injured After an Explosion Inside an Apartment Building in Chicago
8 Injured After an Explosion Inside an Apartment Building in Chicago
Burned out warehouse is seen, in Baltimore. A man was found dead inside the building Sunday morning, hours after Baltimore firefighters extinguished the blaze Warehouse Fatal fire, Baltimore, United States - 06 Dec 2022
Md. Man Finds His Brother's Body After Firefighters Missed It at Burning Warehouse, Homicide Investigation Opens