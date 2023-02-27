2 Backcountry Skiers Found Dead Under Debris, Snowmobiler Missing in Separate Colorado Avalanches

A pair of backcountry skiers have died in Colorado after they were caught in an avalanche over the weekend, according to local officials.

The Colorado Search and Rescue Association (CSAR) said the two male victims were found dead around 4 a.m. local time on Sunday in an area southeast of Vallecito Reservoir, The New York Times reported.

The unidentified skiers were "buried about four feet deep in avalanche debris" when they were located by members of the La Plata County Search and Rescue team, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said in an initial report.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the people involved in this tragic accident," the CAIC said in Sunday's initial report.

CSAR did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The skiers left for their trip at about 7 a.m. on Saturday, and were expected to return around noon, CSAR said, per the Times. The pair was reported missing around 9 p.m.

The CAIC said a Flight For Life helicopter spotted tracks entering, but "not exiting" the avalanche just before midnight. The skiers' bodies were found a few hours later.

A final report about the incident will be released next week, according to the CAIC.

Also on Saturday, a snowmobiler went missing following an avalanche by Red Lakes Trailhead, near La Manga Pass, the CAIC said. A search for the missing man is ongoing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Twelve avalanche fatalities have been recorded in the U.S. during the 2022-23 winter season, according to data collected by the CAIC. Half of the deaths have occurred in Colorado.

The first avalanche death of the season was recorded in Colorado on Dec. 26, 2022, per the CAIC. A snowboarder unintentionally triggered the avalanche at Nitro Chute by Berthoud Pass, which buried two backcountry tourers, killing one of them.

A second avalanche occurred five days later at Carter Gulch, killing one skier and partially burying another. The surviving skier was able to dig his way out of the debris.

A week later, a third avalanche buried and killed two snowmobilers by Pumphouse Lake, the CAIC said.

Officials previously said the two men, ages 52 and 58, were snowmobiling on the east face of Mount Epworth when they were caught in the fast-moving snow.

The Jan. 7 avalanche was the second of the season in Grand County, according to Sheriff Brett Schroetlin.