Twitter to Lay Off Several Employees Over Email amid Elon Musk Takeover: Reports

Twitter will part ways with several members of its staff just weeks after Elon Musk officially purchased the company, multiple news outlets report

By
Published on November 4, 2022 12:34 AM
Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City.
Elon Musk. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty

Twitter is preparing to lay off multiple employees just after Elon Musk completed his deal to purchase the social media platform for $44 billion.

Employees will find out Friday via email if they've been let go, Reuters reports. In a company-wide memo sent Thursday, Twitter forewarned staff about the forthcoming email, letting them know that the message will be issued by 9 a.m. PT.

Musk's lawyer and representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," Thursday's email said, per the outlet.

The San Francisco-based company said in the memo that it will cut off employees' access to the offices, which will be shut down amid the layoff news "to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data," according to Reuters.

Elon Musk attends "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit; Twitter Logo
Elon Musk. Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Getty Images

"We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward," the email continued, per The Hollywood Reporter.

THR reported that those who will not be let go will be told in their work email, while those who are laid off will be informed in their personal emails, the memo noted.

Employees who don't hear anything by 5 p.m. local time will be instructed to contact Twitter, The Washington Post reports.

"We acknowledge this is an incredibly challenging experience to go through, whether or not you are impacted," the company said in its email, The Washington Post added. "We are grateful for your contributions to Twitter and for your patience as we move through this process."

Some staff members have reacted publicly to the news by posting blue heart emojis as a farewell, per The Washington Post.

After Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion, experts say its actual worth is $25 billion. Musk, 51, also reportedly borrowed $12 billion to be able to afford the sale. The layoffs, which could be as high as 50 percent of employees, is said to be an effort to cut costs, according to The Washington Post.

RELATED VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44B Following Legal Battle with Company, Fires Top Execs: Reports

This wouldn't be the first time Musk has cut staff since taking over Twitter last month.

Insiders told CNN that shortly after Musk completed the sale, CEO Parag Agrawal and two other executives were let go.

Sources told The Washington Post that along with Agrawal, Twitter's head of legal policy, trust, and safety Vijaya Gadde, and CFO Ned Segal were all taken out of the building via shuttle after they were terminated. Twitter's general counsel Sean Edgett was also fired.

Gadde was hired by former CEO Jack Dorsey, and was behind decisions like banning former President Donald Trump from the platform, Axios reported.

Musk previously told potential investors that as owner he planned to get rid of nearly 75 percent of the company's 7,500 workers, according to internal documents and interviews obtained by The Washington Post.

Musk completing the purchase of Twitter marked the end of a months-long back-and-forth between the company and the Tesla founder, who announced his plans to back out of his agreement to buy Twitter back in July.

In April, when Twitter first announced it had "entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired," Musk shared a statement about how he wanted to make the company "better than ever."

"Twitter has tremendous potential," he wrote in April, "I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

