Testing of the new editing feature will be available "in the coming months" to Twitter Blue members, the company announced Tuesday

Twitter Says Its Been Working on New Edit Feature Since Last Year: Gives 'People More Choice'

Twitter users may be able to edit their posts soon!

In a statement shared Tuesday, Twitter announced that the social media platform has been working on an edit feature since last year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The company added that testing of the new editing feature will be available "in the coming months" to Twitter Blue members. Twitter Blue can only be accessed through a monthly paid subscription and gives its members the opportunity to use additional features.

For years, Twitter users have requested an edit feature, which will allow them to correct mistakes.

"Edit has been the most requested Twitter feature for many years. People want to be able to fix (sometimes embarrassing) mistakes, typos and hot takes in the moment. They currently work around this by deleting and tweeting again," tweeted Jay Sullivan, head of consumer product at Twitter on Tuesday.

He continued, "This is just one feature we are exploring as we work to give people more choice and control over their Twitter experience, foster a healthy conversation, and help people be more comfortable on Twitter. These are the things that motivate us every day."

twitter Credit: Chesnot/Getty Images

The announcement of the edit feature comes just days after billionaire Elon Musk purchased a 9.2% stake in the tech giant. The purchase was valued at $2.89 billion using the stock's closing price on Friday, according to CNBC.

The move makes Musk, 50, the largest outside shareholder of Twitter, CNBC reported.

"No, we didn't get the idea from a poll," Twitter added in its announcement on the editing feature in a nod to Musk's recent Twitter Poll.

Musk recently asked his more than 80 million Twitter followers to vote in a Twitter Poll on whether the social networking site needs edit feature. "Do you want an edit button?" Musk asked followers as part of the Twitter Poll.

Prior to purchasing a significant stake in Twitter, Musk questioned its free speech practices.