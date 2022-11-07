Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Apologizes Following Layoffs at the Company After Elon Musk's Takeover

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has apologized to the company's recently-fired workers after they were laid off under new management led by Elon Musk shortly after the billionaire took over.

Musk, 51, reportedly let go many of Twitter's 7,500 employees last week days after closing a deal to purchase the company for $44 billion. On Friday, the Tesla CEO defended the move by suggesting he had "no choice" but to downsize his new company's workforce for financial reasons.

Dorsey offered his apologies to the employees impacted by the decision in a pair of tweets shared Saturday, the day after the layoffs began.

"I realize many are angry with me," he wrote, adding, "I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that."

In Saturday's tweets, Dorsey said he believes the "strong and resilient" Twitter employees will "find a way" to push through "no matter how difficult the moment."

However, he added, "I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever…and I understand. 💙"

Musk is currently being sued by multiple Twitter employees for allegedly conducting a large layoff in violation of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN), which requires employers give at least 60 days notice ahead of such a move.

Employees are asking the court to issue an order that would require Twitter to follow the WARN Act (WARN) and restrict the company from urging employees to sign documents that could give up their right to pursue legal action against it.

Meanwhile, Dorsey is in the process of producing a new social app called "Bluesky," which he hopes will be "a competitor to any company trying to own the underlying fundamentals for social media or the data of the people using it."

Dorsey, who stepped down as Twitter CEO in Nov. 2021, once seemed supportive of Musk's decision to purchase Twitter.

Back in April, when Musk first agreed to buy the company, Dorsey said the billionaire was "the singular solution I trust" for the company, despite believing no one person should own or run Twitter.

"I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness," he wrote, adding, "Elon's goal of creating a platform that is 'maximally trusted and broadly inclusive' is the right one."