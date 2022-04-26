Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey on Elon Musk's New Ownership: 'This Is the Right Path'

Jack Dorsey has given Elon Musk his seal of approval.

Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter, took to the platform Monday to share his feelings about Musk's $44 billion purchase of the social media network.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing the song "Everything in Its Right Place" by Radiohead, Dorsey, 45, began: "I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness."

"The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both," Dorsey continued. "Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step."

Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter in 2006 and served twice as CEO, then expressed that while he doesn't "believe anyone should own or run Twitter," Musk "is the singular solution I trust."

"I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness... Elon's goal of creating a platform that is 'maximally trusted and broadly inclusive' is the right one."

"This is also @paraga's goal, and why I chose him," Dorsey wrote in reference to Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal. "Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path...I believe it with all my heart."

Dorsey concluded his thread, sharing: "I'm so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars!"

Dorsey stepped down from the top post at Twitter in November 2021. He explained his decision in a press release at the time, sharing: "I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders." Agrawal, who had previously served as Twitter's chief technology officer, was announced as the new CEO.

Musk reached a deal to buy Twitter on Monday.

Twitter "has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company," the company said in a news release.

Elon Musk

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by Twitter's board, is expected to close in 2022.

Musk, who became the social media platform's largest shareholder in April, shared in a statement that he wants to make Twitter "better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans."