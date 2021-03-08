The tweet is being auctioned on the digital platform Valuables, and is being sold as a non-fungible token

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Is Auctioning His Very First Tweet — and It Could Be Yours For $2.5M

A piece of Twitter history is up for grabs, and it could be yours, for a cool $2.5 million.

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and CEO of Twitter, is auctioning off his very first tweet on the digital platform Valuables, and bidding is already at $2.5 million.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The tweet in question was fired off on March 21, 2006, and reads, "just setting up my twttr."

So far, the highest bid is courtesy of Sina Estavi, the CEO of Bridge Oracle.

The tweet is being sold as a non-fungible token, or NFT, which is a unique digital token that verifies authenticity and ownership of digital entities like art, drawings and music, according to CNN.

Ownership of NFTs is recorded on a blockchain, "a digital ledger similar to the networks that underpin bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies," CNBC reported.

Dorsey tweeted out a link to the Valuables site on Friday. The site explains that any tweets that are bought will still live on Twitter, but that whoever buys them is purchasing "a digital certificate of the tweet, unique because it has been signed and verified by the creator" using cryptography.

RELATED VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Deactivates Twitter After Backlash to Comment About Gillian Anderson's Accent

As for why someone would pay to own a tweet, Valuables explains, "Owning any digital content can be a financial investment, hold sentimental value, and create a relationship between collector and creator."

"Like an autograph on a baseball card, the NFT itself is the creator's autograph on the content, making it scarce, unique and valuable," the site says.

Anyone can put their public tweets up for sale using Valuables, and 95 percent of the money made will go to the tweet's original creator, while the rest goes to the company.