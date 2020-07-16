"Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened," Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Wednesday

Twitter Accounts of Joe Biden, Kanye West, Bill Gates and More Hacked in Cryptocurrency Scam

Some of Twitter's biggest names were apparently hacked on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly," Twitter's support account said Wednesday afternoon. Many verified accounts were blocked from tweeting for a portion of the day as Twitter looked into the incident.

About three hours later, Twitter's support account said, "Most accounts should be able to Tweet again."

"As we continue working on a fix, this functionality may come and go. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

CNN captured screen grabs of several of the hacked tweets, which encouraged people to donate to a Bitcoin address and promised that their donation would be returned to them, double the amount.

By Wednesday afternoon, the hacked tweets had been removed.

Twitter's founder and CEO Jack Dorsey said that the company is still working toward learning exactly how the extensive breach in security occurred.

"Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened," Dorsey wrote in a tweet. "We’re diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened."

"[love] to our teammates working hard to make this right," he added.

Some celebrities made light of their accounts being temporarily disabled.

"I have been hacked for 11 years. This is my first true tweet," wrote Chrissy Teigen after accounts had been restored. "Hello everyone. Did anything interesting happen. I love cats!"