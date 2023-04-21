Twins Who Married Twins Share All the Details of Their Massive Double 'Dream' Wedding: See the Photos!

Identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Deane and their identical twin husbands Josh and Jeremy Salyers are looking back on their 'dream' wedding in 2018.

The couples — who are in a quaternary marriage, a term used to describe when identical twins marry identical twins — first met at the 2017 Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio. A year later, they returned to the event where they married in a "Twice Upon a Time" themed ceremony on Aug. 4, 2018.

"Seeing them in their beautiful dresses and veils, and they're standing in just a sea of twins, it was really quite a sight," Josh recalls to PEOPLE exclusively.

Adds Briana: "Brittany and I, we were waiting inside of a white church in Twinsburg Town Square to walk out. And then, the moment where the doors open and we walk out, and there's just so many people. We could see Jeremy and Josh waiting for us. And we're just walking into our own dream."

For as long as Brittany and Briana, both 36, can remember, they say they always knew they wanted to marry another set of twins.

Over 1000 guests attended the nuptials, which kicked off with a twin processional to "It Takes Two" by Marvin Gaye. Following the ceremony, a smaller group of friends and family joined the newlyweds for a Thanksgiving feast at the Dior, a performing arts center in Youngstown, Ohio. "We had a Thanksgiving themed feast," Jeremy says of the meal, which included turkey, mashed potatoes and all the trimmings.

Adds Brittany: "Green beans, corn, rolls, salads, a huge fruit tray, a huge spread of fruits and vegetables. It was absolutely delicious. People commented that it was the best wedding food they'd ever had!"

Sparking cider plus strawberry daiquiri and pina colada mocktails were also served at the bar, since the twins don't drink alcohol.

During the reception, the Salyerses both shared a sweet dance with their parents. "It was such a good memory," says Briana. "I think all sets of parents were very happy. Because it was like their twins were finally perfectly matched with another set of twins."

Looking back, Brittany and Briana and their husbands, both 39, say their special day was perfect.

"I wouldn't change anything," says Brittany. "It was just amazing. And we were so grateful for the support. The whole town came out."

In the five years since their dream "I do's," the Salyerses have moved into a spacious home in Virginia where they live together with sons Jett (born to Brittany and Josh, who announced the birth in January 2021) and Jax (born to Briana and Jeremy four months later) The children are cousins but also genetic siblings known as "quaternary twins."

The couples currently own a wedding venue called Smith Mountain Manor, which Josh and Jeremy primarily run. Brittany and Briana, meanwhile, are attorneys.

"We do everything as a family, we're really inseparable," Briana previously told PEOPLE last August. "It's like this magical existence."

