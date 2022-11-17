Twins Stolen at Birth Reunite with Biological Mom Who 'Never Forgot About Us' — and Fought to Find Them

Twins Elan and Micah Nardi have been reunited with their family after discovering they were stolen from their mother at birth.

The brothers were just 3 months old when they were separated from their mother, who had brought them to the hospital with a sick older sibling in Santiago in 1986. Someone from the hospital offered to look after the babies while she tended to her other child, Elan explains to PEOPLE in this week's issue: "Later, when she tried to find where they were caring for us, they slammed the door in her face."

She went to the police, but by the time help arrived, the babies were gone.

As it turns out, the twins were two of an estimated 8,000 to 20,000 babies taken from mostly poor mothers in Chile and placed with families in North America, Europe and beyond, through an illegal adoption network — a policy orchestrated by the Gen. Augusto Pinochet regime in the '70s and '80s as a means of reducing poverty.

Elan and Micah, now 36, were adopted by a couple in Massachusetts who were told only that their mother had wanted them to have a better life. The twins were aware of their Chilean roots, but only began to dig further after their adoptive mother saw a news story about Texas firefighter Tyler Graf and other stolen children of Chile last December.

Shaken, she told her sons, "There's so many similarities. We have to investigate." With help from Connecting Roots — a nonprofit launched by Graf — and DNA tests provided by MyHeritage confirmed their match.

A short time later, the twins met their biological parents for the first time via Zoom. Micah says their birth mother and father had kept a photo of the boys from when they were just a couple months old.

"They said, 'We'd never forgotten you. We've had this picture with us for 36 years. We've always wondered what had happened to you,'" Micah tells PEOPLE. "Just the genuine emotion and reaction that they had made me have no doubt that what they were saying was sincere."

Elan and Micah Nardi after their adoption in 1986. MyHeritage.com

Six years after Elan and Micah were taken from their mother, two of the boys' biological siblings appeared on a Chilean TV program, crying for their little brothers.

"Our mom would go to news stations to tell the story of our disappearance and try to find us," says Elan. "They were searching from the moment we disappeared. They always held us in their thoughts."

In June, the twins traveled to Chile and met their biological family for the first time. They recently returned from a second trip to the South American country, though language has been proven to be a barrier: The twins speak English, while the rest of their biological family speaks Spanish.

To that end, Connecting Roots has provided Elan and Micah with subscriptions to Babbel, a language-learning app, to help improve communication between the long-lost family members.

"Our goal is to eventually be fluent in Spanish, but it's still a pretty beginner level," says Micah. "And what we understand is there's a lot of specifics to the language in Chile. So, it's a little bit more unique to learn Chilean Spanish than general Spanish."

The twins hope their story will inspire other adoptees from Chile to explore their own personal history.

"It's a difficult thing to do, but we want to encourage others adopted from Chile in that time to reach out," says Micah. "Otherwise you might never get answers."