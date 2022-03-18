Fraternal twins Avery and Emersyn Davis, who were born three days apart, got to go home this week after spending over four months in the NICU

Twins Born at 22 Weeks Discharged from Hospital After Over 130 Days: 'We Really Fought Together'

Over four months after their arrival, twins Avery and Emersyn Davis are finally home!

The fraternal twins, who were born three days apart at 22 weeks, were discharged from Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida on Monday after an over 130-day stay, the hospital announced this week.

"They're 4.5 months, but technically they're newborns," mom Taylor Davis told Good Morning America. "They were born at 22 weeks, so their due date was March 1."

Shortly before welcoming her twins in October, doctors advised Davis to go on bed rest at the hospital for the remainder of her pregnancy, according to GMA. They told her that as her cervix was shorter than normal, there was a higher risk that her babies would be born premature.

Just two days later she was rushed to the hospital. "I was completely dilated, completely effaced, and my daughter Avery was in my birth canal," she told the outlet.

In order to give her daughters a better chance of survival, Davis told GMA she spent the next six days doing everything upside down. "Had I not stayed upside down for those six days, they wouldn't have made it," she said.

Although doctors were unsure if Avery "would make it," she arrived on Oct. 29 and was immediately taken to the NICU, according to the hospital.

Three days later, Davis — who told GMA she did everything possible to "keep Emersyn in" for as long as possible — welcomed her via emergency C-section.

"Before I went in for a C-section, I said goodbye to my three children because I was not sure if I would make it," Taylor, now a mom of five, said in the hospital's post. "I remember begging the staff in the ER to save my baby. We were not sure if she would make it either."

Fortunately, just like her twin, Emersyn survived.

Due to a number of "health issues" both she and her girls were dealing with at the time, Taylor was not able to see her daughters right away, which she says was "so hard."

"Thankfully, my husband, Mark, and the nurses used FaceTime so I could see my daughters and know they were okay," she said in the hospital's post.

Both Avery and Emersyn received treatment for bilateral brain bleeds and sepsis, per GMA. While in the NICU, Emersyn also suffered from "breathing issues," according to the hospital.

Although the journey hasn't been easy, Davis says that the experience has brought her and her girls closer.

"I get to look at my daughters every day, and we just have such a special bond," she told GMA. "It's different because we really fought together."

Taylor is also filled with gratitude for the entire hospital staff for helping her and her family every step of the way.

"I cannot thank them enough," she said in the hospital's post. "From the nurses, CNAs, doctors, and the ladies who work up front, everyone has shown me so much kindness and patience."